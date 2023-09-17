A person was shot and killed in Roanoke early Sunday, the 10th day since local officials announced a monthlong gun-violence "ceasefire."

The Roanoke Police Department said no one had been arrested in the incident, which was the 24th fatal shooting in the the city this year, according to a Roanoke Times tally.

Police received the initial report — of a person with a gunshot injury — at 4:05 a.m. Sunday, according to a police news release. Officers went to the 800 block of Westside Boulevard Northwest, a residential area north of Salem Turnpike Northwest, where they found an adult male in a home with “what appeared to be a critical wound,” the release said. Police “rendered aid” until Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived and took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Police said they learned later on that he had died.

Law enforcement, clergy and government officials had aspired to see the city go 30 days without gun violence. A campaign titled Ceasefire: Victory in the Valley launched Sept. 8 at the municipal building. Counting the day of the announcement, Sunday was the 10th day of the campaign.

In the wake of Sunday's killing, the ceasefire campaign continues, according to Tameka Paige, a spokeswoman in the office of Roanoke Sheriff Antonio Hash. Officials knew the declaration was "not an immediate fix," she said. "There's no magic button, unfortunately, to stop what has been occurring. There are steps we can take to hopefully get to that point and that of course is what we're working toward,” she said.

Hash said Sept. 8 the initiative will direct a message of hope to residents and increase resources for law enforcement. “Together we can amplify our voices and ensure that the right message reaches our community that there is still hope,” he said Sept.8.

There are T-shirts, posters and signs bearing the ceasefire call, which is scheduled to continue at least until a community celebration Oct. 8 at Elmwood Park. FEDUP, which helps families who are victims of gun violence, announced a prayer vigil scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. at Perry Park.

Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting incident call 344-8500 or send a text titled RoanokePD to 274637. Police said tipsters can remain anonymous.