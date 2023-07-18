An online help-wanted sign hung out Monday by U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine contained a low-key announcement: U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski has given a one-year notice that he plans to take senior status, the working retirement that caps the careers of some federal judges.

“I wrote the President last month and advised that I intend to retire from regular active service … as of July 4, 2024,” Urbanski, 66, confirmed in an email Tuesday.

Next year’s July 4 happens to be one day after the conclusion of his term as chief judge of the Western District of Virginia, Urbanski noted.

Busy presiding over a trial Tuesday, Urbanski had no other immediate comment on his decision to relinquish his position — or at least his title, since senior judges continue to hear cases.

Federal judges who qualify for senior status through age and length of service stay on the bench, but can reduce their caseload. The Western District of Virginia presently has two senior judges, Norman Moon in Lynchburg and James Jones in Abingdon, along with three magistrate judges and four district judges.

Kaine and Warner issued a joint news release inviting applicants for Urbanski’s judgeship to complete a 25-page online questionnaire and file other application materials before Aug. 14.

A panel of lawyers selected by the senators will review applications and conduct interviews, the news release said. Warner and Kaine will then consult “experts, practitioners and bar associations from around the Commonwealth” before making recommendations to the president. The president nominates candidates for federal district judgeships, and the full U.S. Senate votes to confirm them.

Urbanski became a federal magistrate judge — a position selected by other judges — in 2004. He was nominated to become a federal district judge by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate in 2011.

Before joining the federal bench, Urbanski was an attorney at Woods Rogers Vadeventer Black, known as Woods, Rogers & Hazlegrove when Urbanski was recruited to join the firm. He eventually led its litigation section.

Urbanski received his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law, and in 1981 and ‘82, clerked for the late U.S. District Court Judge James Turk.

Among recent federal cases that have come before Urbanski are an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit against the Roanoke County Police Department and an officer who fatally shot a man in the midst of a mental health crisis — Urbanski declined to throw out the case; a libel lawsuit against ABC News and a Franklin County Black Lives Matter activist, which Urbanski dismissed; a medical malpractice lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of a teen at a Craig County health center and lawsuits that more than 40 people filed against Famous Anthony’s over a hepatitis A outbreak, all of which ended in settlements; and numerous drug-related charges.