CHRISTIANSBURG — More than 15 years after 32 people were shot to death at Virginia Tech, a prosecutor Monday invoked that history in describing the shock of a 2022 incident in downtown Blacksburg that left four people injured and one dead.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Patrick Jensen used the term "mass shooting" to describe for a Montgomery County jury Monday what happened at the Melody Hookah Lounge. Jamel D. Flint, 26, of Roanoke, faces one count of first-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 4, 2022, death of 18-year-old Isiah O. Robinson.

Robinson's mother, Andrea White, testified Monday that her son went that night to the hookah bar and lounge on Blacksburg's North Main Street to celebrate his acceptance into college on a football scholarship. He was a senior at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, and his stepfather often worked as a DJ at the lounge.

Flint also faces two counts of aggravated malicious wounding in connection with gunshot wounds sustained at the lounge by two other patrons, Khari Brice and Shamar Mansion, plus three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jensen said two additional malicious wounding charges against Flint will not be prosecuted because the victims, two brothers, have not cooperated with police or the court.

While Brice was subpoenaed to testify and was sworn to speak the truth Monday, he at first answered questions from Jensen and Flint's attorney, Cathy Reynolds of Roanoke Valley Criminal Defense, with "I don't know," "I don't think so," "I don't remember," or "I don't know what you're talking about."

"It was a long time ago. I can't remember," Brice testified. "I don't know nothing. I don't know what you want me to say."

Judge Robert Turk told Brice that he could be jailed for refusing to testify. After a court recess for lunch, Brice took the witness stand again. While he eventually testified that he had been at the hookah lounge the night of the shooting, he said he doesn't remember getting shot, as he had been drinking and smoking weed.

"I don't remember none of that," he said.

Reynolds asked Brice questions about his criminal record, which includes firearm possession charges. When the defense attorney asked if he was "on the run" at the time of the February 2022 shooting, he said, "Yes."

Both Brice and Mansion, a Virginia Tech student, testified that they did not know Flint, who showed up at the lounge with Jalen M. Pierce, 30, of Roanoke, who was later charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Flint told police about the events that led up to the shooting in two interviews that occurred Feb. 5 and Feb. 6, Blacksburg police Detective Ryan Hite testified Monday.

The detective said Flint and Pierce left Roanoke and headed to Radford to meet women. There, at a 7-Eleven convenience store, Flint saw another male in a brown jacket with whom he had some beef, Hite said.

Flint and Pierce left the 7-Eleven, where they had met some women, Hite continued, and headed to one of the female's apartments. After that, they went to a fraternity party in Radford, but the group was turned away. Instead, they decided to head to Melody in Blacksburg.

There, Flint saw the male in a brown jacket again, and told the detective he "felt some weird [expletive]," Hite testified. Jensen said during his opening statement that the lounge's surveillance video captures Flint approaching Pierce, who appears to hand him some car keys.

Jensen said Flint left the nighttime establishment and returned a few minutes later, where a group of males was standing in a line to the lounge's front door. Hite said Flint told him he had been shot about four months prior in Roanoke, and he believed that some of the men outside the lounge were responsible for his injury.

"It's all fun and games when the tables are turned," Hite said Flint told him in an interview. But the detective said Flint also said, "Anybody who doesn't deserve something shouldn't have been shot."

"This is a case about revenge," Jensen argued.

One of the females from Radford, Deyonnia Moore, was sitting at a table inside the lounge when she said she saw a person dressed head to toe in black clothing step away from the line and pull out a firearm. Then she heard gunshots.

Surveillance video, played for the jury Monday, captured lounge patrons dropping to the floor and running toward the back of the building, opposite, Moore said, of where the gunshots were coming from.

Meanwhile, across the street, three female Virginia Tech students had arrived outside and parked their car. As they were getting out and heading into the lounge, they saw the shooter firing his weapon. One of the students, Semawit Solomon, said he was wearing a dark puffer jacket.

Surveillance video from the Radford 7-Eleven shows two males within the convenience store. Hite said that during his interview with Flint, Flint identified himself as the male wearing a black puffer jacket.

Blacksburg police forensic Detective Michael Czernicki said 13 9 mm casings were found outside the Blacksburg lounge. He added that the bullets fired and recovered within the lounge, bore two different brands.

Reynolds said police located a .45-caliber firearm with "fresh blood" on it underneath a lounge sofa after the shooting. But Czernicki testified that the weapon had not been fired. Hite also testified that a .45-caliber firearm can't fire 9 mm rounds.

Reynolds indicated Monday that she plans to call some police officers, including Hite, to testify again. But before the prosecution rests its case, Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt said it plans to call more witnesses Tuesday morning.