An inmate was found dead Wednesday morning in the Roanoke City Jail, according to the sheriff's department.

The "unresponsive" inmate was discovered at 6:15 a.m. in a cell during a routine head count, according to a sheriff's department statement.

The inmate's name was not immediately released.

"Deputies immediately started CPR and called detention center medical staff along with Roanoke City Fire-EMS. After resuscitation efforts were exhausted, Roanoke City Fire-EMS pronounced the resident deceased at approximately 6:31 a.m.," the statement said.

The city Police Department is investigating the incident.

"Presently, there are no indications of homicide nor suicide and an autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death," according to statement.