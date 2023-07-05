One of two teenagers fatally shot in Roanoke last month has been identified by his mother.

Sixteen-year-old Jacari Reynolds died June 25 when a person or persons fired bullets into his bedroom from outside.

Four teens, including Reynolds, were hit by gunfire the weekend he died. Reynolds was the 10th, and youngest, person to die from a gunshot wound in Roanoke since Jan. 1. The city’s had 14 homicides so far this year, compared with 10 at this time last year.

The regional medical examiner confirmed in an email Friday that the cause of his death was “gunshot wounds to the torso and left arm.”

His mother, Destiny Haskins, said Reynolds celebrated his 16th birthday in May. He was an aspiring clothing designer who loved to draw and listen to music.

“He may not have always been on his best behavior, but he definitely didn’t deserve it,” Haskins said Monday. “He tried to be a good boy. He had stuff that he wanted to do.”

The mother said Reynolds was in his bedroom with his girlfriend when bullets hit the house in the 700 block of 18th Street Northwest.

Haskins wasn’t home, but when her daughter called her to let her know that Reynolds had been shot, she was there within five minutes.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s so many bullet holes. It’s really scary,” she said, adding that Reynolds’ girlfriend was unharmed, but if other family members had been in the bedroom, they could have been hurt.

Police have not reported any arrests in connection with Reynolds’ death. But three search warrants filed in Roanoke Circuit Court last week detail the beginning of the investigation in Reynold’s case.

The affidavits confirm that police found Reynolds inside a bedroom of the 18th Street residence shortly before 11:30 p.m. June 25. First responders declared him dead.

At the scene, someone provided a sworn statement to detectives, an affidavit reads. The person said Reynolds “was involved in an argument” via social media “while using his cellular telephone” the day of the shooting.

Police obtained a search warrant for the 18th Street residence that night and seized bullets, cartridge casings, electronic devices, vehicle documentation and glassware.

Also that night, officers deployed a canine trained to detect explosives “to assist in locating material evidence of a firearm linked to the crime,” an affidavit relays.

The dog “alerted and responded to items in the back yard” of a residence in the 1700 block of Hanover Avenue Northwest. There, police discovered “7.62 [mm] rifle casings” that were “in direct sight” of the 18th Street residence.

“Officers backed away from the items and secured the area from contamination,” an affidavit reads.

Police obtained a search warrant for the “curtilage” of the Hanover Avenue residence and collected the casings shortly before 3 a.m. June 26.

During their search, officers found more cartridge casings, this time “9 mm and .40 caliber” casings. They obtained another search warrant for the edge of the property and seized the additional evidence shortly before 4 a.m.

“We’re losing too many kids out here,” Haskins said. “It’s becoming a major problem in the city. I know several other mothers who have young children, teenage boys who’ve been killed, as well.”