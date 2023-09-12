CHRISTIANSBURG — A Montgomery County jury, after deliberating less than an hour, found a Roanoke man guilty Tuesday of killing a high school senior at a downtown Blacksburg hookah bar and lounge.

The jury found Jamel D. Flint, 26, of Roanoke, guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the Feb. 4, 2022, shooting death of 18-year-old Isiah O. Robinson, and wounding of two other men. Charges from the wounding of two additional men were dropped because they refused to cooperate with authorities.

Circuit Judge Robert Turk set a sentencing hearing for Jan. 16 and ordered Flint be held without bond. Flint faces up to life in prison in connection with the combined charges.

Flint’s attorney, Cathy Reynolds, called Flint to testify Tuesday. He told the jury that he was acting in self-defense the night of the shooting.

The midnight incident killed Robinson and injured four others, including Khari Brice, at the Melody Hookah Lounge on North Main Street.

Flint testified Tuesday that he did not know Brice personally, but he had seen Brice on social media, allegedly making jokes on video about a November 2021 Roanoke shooting that left Flint hospitalized for about a month.

Flint told the jury that he was at the lounge Feb. 4 to hang out with his friend, Jalen Pierce, and some women they had met that night in Radford.

The defendant testified that he was armed when he entered the establishment. He left the lounge to get his wallet from Pierce’s vehicle, he said. But when he returned to the lounge, there was a line of other men outside.

In that line, Flint said, was Brice. Flint testified that after the two men had made eye contact a couple of times, Brice made a comment about him involving expletives.

Flint testified that he saw Brice “pull a gun out of his waistband,” and fearing for his life, he drew his handgun and fired first.

“It scared me,” Flint said.

“Was he wrong to discharge a firearm when he felt life his life was in danger?” Reynolds asked the jury during her closing argument. “I don’t think so.”

Blacksburg Police Department detectives testified Monday that a .45-caliber handgun was found under a couch in the lounge after the shooting. A forensic detective said it had never been fired.

But Reynolds said Brice “didn’t have to get any shots off” for Flint “to assert self-defense. That’s not how self-defense works.”

Reynolds fought a prosecution motion made in March that asked the court to exclude the presentation of evidence “regarding the DNA of Khari Brice being found on a Glock .45 caliber pistol and magazine.”

The commonwealth argued in its motion that no shooting witnesses had “stated they saw Mr. Brice with a gun that night.” Prosecutors also noted that Flint never said in statements to detectives “that he saw Mr. Brice holding a firearm.”

But Reynolds argued in her response to the motion that the evidence was relevant “for the purpose of trial strategy.”

Reynolds said during her closing argument Tuesday that Flint didn’t initially share his self-defense narrative with police due to a “street code.” She played a video clip from the Starz TV series “Power Book IV: Force” for the jury. In the clip, police officers discuss witness “silence and aversion.”

Reynolds, a Black woman, said witness silence is a cultural norm in the Black community.

“The street code thing extends beyond Roanoke,” Reynolds said. “It’s not something I made up to help Jamel. It exists.”

“That’s just the environment I grew up in,” Flint testified.

“Is it street code to talk to the police and lie to them? Because that’s what Mr. Flint did,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Patrick Jensen countered.

“This case comes down to the credibility of Mr. Flint,” Jensen said. “Khari Brice is not a saint. But on that video, he is not reaching for a gun.”

“I don’t think anyone provoked it,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said about the shooting during her closing argument. “He just started it.”

Pettitt added that if Flint was acting in self-defense, he used more force than was reasonably necessary. She said Brice was “clearly retreating” in surveillance video. But Jensen said Flint testified that he fired into the lounge anyway.

“His desire for revenge caused the death of a high school student,” Pettitt said, referring to Robinson. “There is no doubt that he made that decision. He knew what he was doing.”

Reynolds said Brice “acted a pure fool in court” Monday. He initially answered questions from both Reynolds and Jensen with only variations of “I don’t know” and “I don’t remember.”

After a court recess, Reynolds said Brice had a “change of heart” and got on the witness stand again. But she said it was “because he didn’t want to go to jail.”

Jensen reminded the jury during his closing statement that Flint had testified “that he was the shooter,” adding that Reynolds was “really just trying to confuse” jurors.

Pierce, now 30, had been charged with being an accessory after the fact to first degree murder. Pettitt confirmed after the trial Tuesday that his charges are currently on hold.

Virginia’s online court case information system indicates that Pierce’s charge was temporarily dropped at a preliminary hearing in Montgomery General District Court on Sept. 8.