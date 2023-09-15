Roanoke Circuit Court judges have recused themselves from hearing a case after the defendant’s mother said one of their colleagues promised to help her son in exchange for sex.

Timothy Church, now 32, was convicted in Roanoke Circuit Court in 2019 of murder in the January 2018 death of a motel owner. He filed an updated writ of habeas corpus petition, which allows imprisoned individuals to challenge convictions and sentences, in the Roanoke court Aug. 30.

In the filing, Church claims that Judge Onzlee Ware promised to provide legal advice to his mother, Grace Church, if she agreed to have sex with him. The document, submitted to the court by his attorney Jonathan Sheldon, asks that no Roanoke judge hears the case.

“Because of the credible claims in this amended petition of a Roanoke City Judge’s extra-judicial involvement in this case, we respectfully ask that [the case] be assigned to a judge outside of this judicial circuit,” Sheldon wrote.

Court records indicate that Ware continued to hear cases in Roanoke Circuit Court through Tuesday. But no hearings were scheduled in his designated courtroom Wednesday or Thursday. Ware has not responded to requests for comment.

Chief Judge Christopher Clemens, who adjudicated Church’s murder case, including his bench trial and sentencing, signed a court order dated Sept. 5 that said he, Ware and other judges in Virginia’s 23rd Judicial Circuit would hand the case over to someone else.

“The Judges of this Court are so situated in respect to this case in their opinion to render it improper that they should preside at the trial,” the order reads. “The clerk of this court shall at once certify this fact to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia for designation of another judge to preside in this case ...”

Virginia code requires the state Supreme Court to “designate a judge of some other court of record or a retired judge of any such court to preside at the trial” in cases where “all the judges of any court of record” recuse themselves.

Clemens wrote in a letter, also dated Sept. 5 and addressed to the Office of the Executive Secretary of the Supreme Court of Virginia, that each of the 23rd Judicial Circuit judges “has agreed that disqualification is necessary in order to assure both the fact and appearance of propriety.”

“Once a judge is designated, counsel will be advised to schedule any proceedings directly with that judge,” Clemens’ letter concluded.

Church’s petition was originally filed Aug. 31, 2022, when Rob Dean, a Roanoke-based lawyer was then representing him. Dean consented to the revocation of his Virginia law license in July amid allegations that he had inappropriate sexual relationships with clients.

Dean never served the original petition to the Office of the Attorney General, which would allow the case to move forward. He said in an interview Thursday that Virginia code allows lawyers up to 12 months to serve any civil action.

“We filed it to comply with the statute of limitations, and then we held off serving it in case there was other facts, other arguments, anything else that might materialize that could really help us,” Dean said. “And then sure enough, additional items came to light.”

Dean said he didn’t know about Grace Church’s allegations regarding Ware until Aug. 8, about a week after his Virginia law license revocation went into effect. He said she shared the allegations in a text.

“I had no knowledge that Grace Church alleged any relationship with Judge Ware until after I informed her that we would need to transfer the file to new counsel,” Dean said.

Timothy Church’s petition filed by Dean included allegations of insufficient legal counsel. The updated petition filed by Sheldon included Grace Church’s detailed allegations about Ware, who has not responded to requests for comment.

The amended filing claims that Timothy Church had no knowledge of his mother’s relationship with Ware until Sheldon told him last month. His mother claims Ware advised her to direct her son to choose a bench trial and change attorneys so that he would receive a “light sentence.” In July 2020, he received a 40-year active prison term.