A jury trial planned for a Montgomery County man accused of killing a woman in an argument about a cell phone has been moved to August.

James Hunter Stallard, 39, returned to the county’s circuit court Wednesday as attorneys reset the schedule for what is planned to be a two-day trial and argued over the evidence jurors may consider.

Stallard is charged with the first-degree murder of Crystal Dawn Raines Hannah, 44, which could carry a sentence of up to life in prison. He also is charged with concealing Hannah’s body.

Stallard’s trial now is scheduled to start Aug. 16.

In court Wednesday, defense attorney Brad McConnell of Blacksburg and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Obenshain sparred about how many pictures of Hannah’s body might be shown to jurors and whether they might hear accounts of previous violence between Stallard and Hannah.

Hannah’s daughter testified last year that her mother and Stallard shared a “very toxic” relationship for about a dozen years. According to testimony at earlier hearings, Stallard told investigators that on June 5, 2022, he strangled Hannah when she would not let him see her cellphone. Stallard thought the phone held messages from other men.

Hannah had spent the night before at Stallard’s home in the 2600 block of North Fork Road and was getting ready to leave for work when the conflict began, he said.

Stallard told officers that he took Hannah’s body across North Fork Road and left her in the woods, covered in leaves.

McConnell said that at Stallard’s trial, there would be no question about the cause of Hannah’s death. “Mr. Stallard has confessed,” he said.

But jurors will have to decide if first-degree murder is the appropriate charge, based on whatever evidence attorneys are allowed to present.

McConnell asked Judge Mike Fleenor to bar prosecutors from letting Hannah’s relatives, or others, describe earlier episodes of violence between the couple, noting that some might tell stories that he had not heard before and had no way to counter. Obenshain responded that Virginia law allows evidence of prior bad acts to be admitted in some circumstances, such as to help show motivation for a crime.

Since intent is a key part of a first-degree murder charge, questions of motivation are sure to be central to the trial, Obenshain noted.

McConnell also asked the judge to limit prosecutors to showing a single image of Hannah’s body. With no dispute about what killed her, additional pictures would just “inflame the jury,” McConnell argued.

Fleenor ruled against the defense, at least for now, on both issues.

On the pictures, the judge said that crime scene photos long have been allowed into evidence and he saw no reason to change that.

As for possible stories of prior bad acts, Fleenor said that he would let Virginia’s rules of evidence control what came in.

During the trial, if McConnell thought a line of questioning was likely to bring out something that should not be allowed, he could renew his motion to block the testimony, Fleenor said.