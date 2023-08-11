A troubled Roanoke County motel that federal prosecutors targeted for civil seizure last year generates about one call to police a day, according to police department calls-for-service records.

At the Knights Inn, the motel signs have been blanked out but the business is officially open. Described as a former hub of illegal activity, the establishment looked like it was headed for closure when federal prosecutors announced last fall they were seizing it. But 10 months later, the seizure effort, opposed by the owner, has not yet gone to court.

Federal prosecutors said in an emailed statement that the civil action is ongoing and “takes time” and that one analysis shows that the calls to the police have dropped substantially.

“We are actively working to ensure that the property is disposed of in a way that ensures the Roanoke community is safer and prevents the property from being used in the future as a haven for drug and commercial sex trafficking crimes as it once was,” the statement said.

Back when the motel first made news, U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh held a press conference in its parking lot to summarize an investigation that had resulted in two individuals being convicted of federal crimes that eventually sent them to prison, one for conspiring to recruit an underage girl to have sex and another for for gun, drug and prostitution-related charges.

Authorities said a kingpin now in prison ran an enterprise out of the inn and as many as a dozen women advertised online for paid sex in motel rooms at his direction. The women would then use the proceeds to purchase cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine from him. This went on from 2019 and into 2022, officials said.

Kavanaugh said he was cracking down so that an establishment that harbored a stew of criminal activity would meet “the end it deserves.” He ordered the filing of 3,500-word petition with the federal court in Roanoke seeking to have the Knights Inn condemned and forfeited to the government.

In response, a limited liability company that owns the motel filed a written denial of prosecutors’ allegations, objected to the seizure petition and asked the court to toss it out. A financial institution also asked the court to rule in its favor, though its filing does not say why it’s involved.

The dispute sits unresolved on the U.S. district court docket. But it is a pending case.

The motel has shrunk in room count and experienced cosmetic decline as calls to police continue.

When they first called for the condemnation of the Knights Inn, authorities said it had generated 611 calls for police assistance during a 22-month period leading up a federal forfeiture request in September 2022, or 28 calls a month. But Roanoke County’s calls-for-service figures show the same address has generated 341 calls during the 10 months that the case has been pending without resolution, or 34 a month.

Prosecutors said Thursday that they anticipated some calls for police assistance would continue to occur even after they intervened given that the motel remained open. The motel is allowed to stay in business, but a court order requires the owner maintain the premises, keep insurance in effect, pay taxes and mortgage payments and not sell the property, officials said.

Prosecutors said the total number of calls during the 10 months since the federal intervention was 31% lower than during the 10 months immediately before the intervention.

Six minutes from Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, the Knights Inn is located in a cluster of five lodging establishments near the Peters Creek Road exit off Interstate 581. One competitor, a new extended stay motel next door charges $66 a night, just $6 more than the Knights Inn, which is 47 years old and showing its age and which was cited by inspectors in March.

That was when a Virginia Department of Health inspector found a broken window, inoperative lights, stained mattresses and linens, dead insects, inoperable smoke detectors and bathroom walls, ceilings and fixtures in disrepair.

Other regulatory oversight may be lacking. Roanoke County, in whose jurisdiction it would fall for matters of code enforcement, said it has no current responsibility for the address due to the federal action when asked about two inoperable-looking vehicles that recently sat in the parking lot.

The Knights Inn’s 120 rooms are located in two, two-story buildings, but one of the buildings was taken out of service, front desk attendant Mohan Khadi said.

On a recent day, the pool was empty and the Knights Inn’s signs were gone. Guest rooms weren’t neatly curtained and some weren’t even made up for guests. Refuse and weeds blemished the area.

“One thing I can tell you officially is we are up and running,” Mehulsinh Vashi said in a brief interview outside the motel entrance Aug. 3. He declined to comment on the federal case, calling the matter “very sensitive.” His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Real estate records give the legal owner of the inn as Khushi & Khushbu, LLC.

Federal filings described Vashi as “the motel’s beneficial owner and operator.” They go on to say that Vashi “encouraged and facilitated extensive drug and commercial sex trafficking crimes at the Knights Inn.” His name appears 55 times in the motel-forfeiture request.

The motel’s written rebuttal says Khushi & Khushbu denies the allegations. It doesn’t mention Vashi by name.

Vashi, who owns a $667,000 home built in 2021 in Cave Spring according to real estate records, is an experienced lodging property operator. WSLS-TV published an interview in which Vashi discussed his decision to sell the Days Inn on Orange Avenue, which fetched $2.9 million and is being converted to apartments. The sale closed two weeks after federal prosecutors filed to seize his Knights Inn.