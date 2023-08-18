A Lafayette man died in Roanoke County Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle hit the back of a tractor-trailer.

County police said in a press release that the collision occurred at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Dow Hollow Road.

David Joel Wells, 61, was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson west on Main Street, approaching Dow Hollow Road. A 2024 Freightliner was turning left from Dow Hollow Road onto Main Street.

Police said the motorcycle hit the rear of the tractor-trailer, and Wells was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was wearing a seatbelt.

No charges were pending Thursday evening, but police said an investigation of the collision was ongoing.

Main Street’s westbound lanes and a portion of Dow Hollow’s southbound lane were closed to traffic, as was Interstate 81’s exit 132 offramp. All lanes had reopened by about 10 p.m.