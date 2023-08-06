A Martinsville man was charged with three counts of malicious wounding after a reported stabbing Sunday.

Authorities from the Henry County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about the incident at roughly 2:25 a.m. Sunday, according to a Sunday afternoon news release.

After arriving at 40 Stanley Court in Collinsville, members of the sheriff's office located three adults with wounds, according to the release.

"Aderli Lopez had stab wounds to both of his arms and Miguel Bonilla with multiple stab wounds to his chest and rib cage area. Lopez and Bonilla were air-lifted to a hospital in Virginia for treatment for life-threatening injuries. Maria Carabajal was also located on the scene with a cut to her arm and was transported to SOVAH Health of Martinsville for her injuries," according to the release.

Members of law enforcement found the suspect nearby on Endless Road in Collinsville, with a cut on his back and an injury to his head, according to the release.

Franky Merchan, 28, was later charged, according to the release.

He was transported to SOVAH Health of Martinsville for treatment and was released, according to the release.

It was determined that while attending a birthday party for a mutual friend, an argument began between Aderli Lopez and Merchan," according to the sheriff's office release.

During the altercation, a knife was retrieved from a vehicle and Lopez and Bonilla were stabbed, and it was also determined that Maria Carabajal attempted to intervene and stop the incident, but was injured in the process, according to the release.

As of Sunday afternoon, Merchan was being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office has encouraged anyone with information on the incident to contact the sheriff's office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (276-632-7463).