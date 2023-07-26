A man died after he was shot Wednesday evening on a northwest Roanoke street that saw another fatal shooting incident just last month.

Police said officers responded at about 7:40 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest.

Officers located an unresponsive adult male outside a residence on the street's 500 block with what department spokesperson Caitlyn Cline said “appeared to be a pretty critical gunshot wound.”

Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

“We don’t have any suspects in custody at this point,” Cline said at about 9 p.m. “No suspects were located on scene. No arrests have been made.”

The shooting is the 12th gunfire incident to take at least one life in the city since Jan. 1. This time last year, there had been 10.

If you know something about Wednesday's shooting, call 540-344-8500 to tell police what you know. You can also send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.