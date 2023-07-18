A man died about two weeks after he was physically assaulted in a Roanoke apartment building foyer, city police confirmed.

The man, Jay Wright, was identified by one of his close friends Tuesday as a senior resident of downtown Roanoke who loved to frequent bars and restaurants.

“I can guarantee that he had no enemies. He had a constant smile on his face. Everybody loved him,” said Cary Leeth, 74, of Vinton. “You felt like he was your friend the very first time you met him. He was that good a guy.”

Police said that at about 12:50 a.m. July 4 officers were told about a “person down” in the lobby area of an apartment building in the 300 block of First Street Southwest. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel were already in the lobby when officers got there.

On the floor was an unresponsive white male, Wright, who was “bleeding from the back of the head,” according to a search warrant affidavit certified in Roanoke Circuit Court July 5.

Police said the man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Leeth said Wright was in a coma at he hospital for about eight days before he died.

Officers spoke with witnesses and found that the victim and another adult male had engaged in a brief verbal altercation, which became physical.

“The investigation discovered that the victim was punched by an unknown offender, fell to the ground, striking his head on the floor of the foyer,” the search warrant affidavit reads.

The offender left the building before officers arrived, but police said he returned to the scene and was taken to department headquarters to speak with detectives.

According to the search warrant, officers seized a “swab of red stain” from the foyer, which the affidavit explained “is not a public accessible area and the main entry point is controlled by a remote locking mechanism.”

Police said no charges have been placed in connection with the incident. The department verified Tuesday that the victim of the assault had died and an investigation in partnership with the regional medical examiner and the Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is ongoing.

“I can tell you this. A lot of people that have gotten to know him, they will be there, including myself, at the trial,” Leeth said. “It hurt a lot of people.”