Virginia State Police have identified the man fatally shot by a police officer in Clifton Forge on Friday.

Leonidas R. Tamanini, 38, threatened and charged at police officers that had responded to an emergency call for a domestic situation, state police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at a residence in the 1600 block of Oak Hill Avenue. Clifton Forge Police Department officers and an Alleghany County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the initial call.

Police said Tamanini's last known residence was Williamsville in Augusta County. But he was inside the Oak Hill Avenue residence when police arrived. When he charged at officers, one of them fired his handgun and hit Tamanini.

Tamanini received first aid at the residence but died as he was being transported to a nearby hospital. Police said Monday that Tamanini's remains had been taken to the regional medical examiner's office.

State police continue to investigate the incident at the request of Clifton Forge police. Once the investigation is complete, the Alleghany County commonwealth's attorney will review and adjudicate the findings.