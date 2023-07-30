Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a man Sunday morning.

The Roanoke Police Department said it was notified at approximately 9 a.m. of a person with a gunshot wound on the 600 block of King George Avenue Southwest. The agency said responding officers found an adult male victim inside a car with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound.

Police said Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Roanoke police said Sunday afternoon that details about what led to the shooting are limited.

“No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing homicide investigation,” reads a press release from the department.

The agency asks that anyone with information about the incident call 344-8500 to share what they know. The agency said texts — beginning with “RoanokePD” to ensure they’re properly sent — can also be sent to 274637. Calls and texts can remain anonymous, police said.