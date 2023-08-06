A shooting in the very early hours of Sunday makes Roanoke’s fifth in the last two weeks.

According to a Sunday morning news release from the city Police Department, an adult man was shot and taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired at roughly 1:25 a.m. Sunday near Eighth Street and Gilmer Avenue NW.

“Responding officers searched the immediate area, eventually locating an adult male with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds outside of a residence in the 900 block of Gilmer Avenue NW,” according to the release.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to the hospital.

According to the release, the incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation, although no arrests had been made as of late Sunday morning.

Roanoke Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure they are sent properly. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.