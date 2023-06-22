The last man to see 31-year-old Jessica Darling Dickson alive before she disappeared three years ago pleaded guilty to her murder in Roanoke County Circuit Court Thursday.

When Judge Charles Dorsey asked Christopher Lee Elliott if he was "truly" guilty of the crime, Elliott hesitated. The courtroom, filled with Dickson's family and friends, was silent for a moment before he answered, "Yes."

"I'm sorry that any of this ever happened," he told the court before Dorsey sentenced him to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, suspended after he serves 20 years.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Beth Oates said Thursday that the case was "very complex" and ended with "literally boxes of evidence."

The prosecutor said one of Dickson's childhood friends received a message from Dickson the night of June 9, 2019. After that, Dickson, who was "a prolific Facebook user," Oates said, stopped replying to messages and returning calls.

Four months later, in October, the friend submitted a missing person report to police, who launched "a truly extraordinary missing persons investigation," Oates said. It featured interviews with over 50 people and followed various leads.

One of those leads took police into the basement of a man rumored to have killed Dickson and buried her beneath his house. A search of the space found nothing.

Also a person of interest was Dickson's first husband and her son's father, who Oates said had a "checkered criminal past." But he was incarcerated at the time Dickson went missing.

As the man was lamenting his wife's disappearance in jail, just after Christmas in 2020, Oates said, another inmate realized he remembered seeing Dickson at Birkdale Drive house in Roanoke County on June 9, 2019.

The inmate told police he had seen Elliott behaving aggressively towards Dickson outside the house, telling Dickson that if she didn't disclose the location of his gun, he'd kill her. He also said he watched Elliott drag Dickson by her hair around the house, which is backed by a wooded area.

The next day, June 10, Elliott called one of the Birkdale Drive house residents. He said that he was in a church parking lot and needed directions back to the house.

When he walked in the door 10 minutes later, the residents observed cuts and scratches on Elliott's body, indicative of a walk through thick woods, Oates said. Dickson was not with him.

The prosecutor said Elliott had been in the parking lot of First Baptist Church Hollins, a church on the opposite side of the woods from the Birkdale Drive residence.

On June 11, a Hollins University biology student was conducting research in a wooded area near campus when she noticed a "really bad odor of decomposition" and "buzzards overhead," Oates said. The female student traced it to a "dense brush pile," Oates said, but she could not visually identify the source of the smell.

After hearing the inmate's account of the night of June 9, 2019, police interviewed Elliott. The first time, on January 22, 2020, Elliott told investigators that he believed Dickson was alive.

Elliott told police he had dropped Dickson, who was wearing black leggings, on the side of the road after one of the Birkdale Drive residents asked her to leave the house, Oates said. He only admitted "slapping" Dickson after investigators questioned him.

Police interviewed Elliott a second time on February 19, 2020, when Oates said he changed his story. Elliott told police he believed she might be buried in someone's basement.

Oates said Elliott also told investigators he didn't "believe murder is bad all the time." He also said he didn't kill Dickson but "is the type of person who would commit murder," Oates said.

A year later, on February 16, 2021, the same Hollins student was conducting research again in the same area of the woods when she noticed a skull in the debris on the forest floor. She called authorities, who retrieved scattered skeletal remains and a pair of black leggings from the site.

Police matched DNA from the skull to DNA from Dickson's son. They announced the remains were hers in April 2021.

Oates said a medical examiner would have testified that the cause of Dickson's death remains undetermined, but would have noted that most of the bones from her neck were, unusually, never recovered.

Oates said a forensic anthropology expert would have also testified that, based on the state of her body's decomposition, Dickson died in June 2019. The body would have expelled an odor within 24 hours of her death in the summer heat, which Oates said explains the student's observations days after Dickson disappeared.

After a grand jury handed down the murder indictment against Elliott in April 2022, police interviewed him for a third time. Oates said he changed his story again, this time blaming the Birkdale Drive residents and others for Dickson's death.

Oates said that while much of the evidence in the case is circumstantial, Elliott had "needs, motive and opportunity" to kill Dickson, who was less than five feet tall and about 100 pounds. The prosecutor said it wouldn't have been hard for Elliott to take her life, "frankly with his bare hands."

Oates added that the place where Dickson's remains were found and the Birkdale Drive residence are only about 250 yards apart.

"Time and place make this case," Oates said.

Elliott was indicted on two charges related to Dickson's death in April 2022: murder and possession of a firearm as a violent felon. Under the plea agreement, the firearm charge was dropped.

When released, he'll be placed on supervised probation for five years.

Elliott, 39, continues to be held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.