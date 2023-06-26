One of two men charged in connection with a shooting that killed 21-year-old Arnez A. Kirtley last year has been sentenced in Roanoke Circuit Court.

The fatal incident occurred on February 12, 2022 at a residence in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street Southwest.

Jaytwon T. Shepherd, now 21, was arrested a few months later and charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Under a plea agreement, the first-degree murder charge was amended to second-degree murder. In exchange, Shepherd pleaded guilty to both felonies.

Judge Christopher Clemens sentenced Shepherd on Thursday to 43 years in prison, suspended after he serves 18, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John McNeil said.

McNeil also said Shepherd will spend five years on probation once released, and he was ordered to have no contact with Kirtley's family.

"Mr. Shepherd apologized profusely to the family of the deceased in court, telling them he wished he could bring him back," McNeil said.

Police identified Bryson W. Berger, now 23, as a suspect and arrested him the next morning.

Berger's jury trial is scheduled for next month. He also faces murder and firearm use charges.