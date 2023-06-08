A man who shipped unregistered firearm silencers to Roanoke was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.

Milford Thomas Washington, 57, assembled the devices in his Maryland apartment using parts he ordered online and sold them to a man who turned out to be an undercover agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Washington sent seven silencers to the agent in Roanoke from July 2021 to February 2022, according to court records, and was prepared to ship another 13 at the time of his arrest.

“The silencers involved in this case are specifically designed to mask violent, criminal behavior, and pose a direct threat to public safety,” U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh said in a news release.

The six-year sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen also included punishment for Washington's sale of 800 counterfeit prescription pills that contained fentanyl.

Washington had a difficult upbringing and was convicted of armed robbery at the age of 20, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by assistant federal public defender Randy Cargill.

After serving 22 years in prison for that and other offenses, Washington "dedicated himself to self-improvement, working his way through college and earning his paralegal certificate," Cargill wrote.

He became a valued employee of Rising for Justice, a nonprofit program that provides legal, counseling and housing assistance to recently released inmates and low-income residents in Washington, D.C.

But a former inmate who had befriended Washington in prison eventually led him back to criminal activity, the sentencing memorandum states.

"I cannot explain why I did this," the document quotes Washington as saying. "I let so many people down. I am doing all I can to make amends."