The Roanoke man shot after he wielded a knife during a confrontation with a police officer earlier this year has refused to be evaluated by a psychologist, but was ordered on Thursday to cooperate.

Frank Joseph Distefano, 51, is charged with assaulting an officer during the Jan. 25 incident at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive Southwest.

According to court documents, police went to the apartment complex that morning in response to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.

A male officer encountered Distefano, who "repeatedly proclaimed to the police officer that he [...] was King of the Jews, King of Jerusalem, and King of Israel," an affidavit reads.

Distefano made threats to kill the officer, then advanced with a knife in hand. The officer fired his weapon, striking Distefano in the abdomen.

A Roanoke Circuit Court grand jury indicted Distefano on the officer assault charge in February. During a hearing on Feb. 10, Distefano waived his right to an attorney.

However, Judge Christopher Clemens signed an order on Feb. 28 that appointed Cathy Reynolds, a Roanoke lawyer, to his case "for reasons appearing proper to the Court."

Clemens also ordered a competency evaluation for Distefano, who continues to be held at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center without bond.

"The Court finds that there is probable cause to believe that the defendant lacks substantial capacity to understand the proceedings against him or to assist counsel in his own defense," Clemens' order reads. "The Court further finds that there is probable cause to believe that the defendant's sanity will be a significant factor in his defense."

A licensed clinical psychologist went to the jail to see Distefano on April 28, according to a letter dated May 17.

"He refused to meet with me so I was not able to evaluate him," the psychologist wrote.

Reynolds said during Distefano's hearing Thursday that she also visited him in jail, but he refused to speak with her. The lawyer said she is "not so sure he actually wants [her] help," but added that she wants to assist if she can.

Distefano maintained in court on Thursday, sometimes speaking over Judge Onzlee Ware, that he is competent to stand trial and doesn't need an evaluation or an attorney.

"I don't need anyone to represent me," Distefano said. "I have diplomatic immunity."

Distefano claimed he has connections to world leaders overseas who would declare war if he continued to be incarcerated.

"We're all going to die one day," he said. "Put me in handcuffs and put me in jail for one day."

Ware ordered Distefano to cooperate with the psychologist who has been asked to evaluate him. If Distefano refuses to comply, Ware said, he will be found guilty of contempt of court.

Distefano's bench trial is scheduled for June 26.