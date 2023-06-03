An early morning shooting Saturday in Northwest Roanoke claimed a man's life, police said.

Emergency dispatchers got a report of gunshots at about 2:30 a.m. and officers found an unresponsive man in a vehicle in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW, a news release said. The man "appeared to have a critical gunshot wound" and rescue workers pronounced him dead, the news release said.

The shots had been heard at an area near Harrison and 5th Street, the news release said.

The shooting victim was not identified in the news release. No arrests have been made and an investigation continues, police said.

Investigators asked that anyone with information call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin "RoanokePD" to make sure they get to the right place, police said. Calls and texts can be anonymous, police said.