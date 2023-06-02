Police arrested a man wanted in Franklin County and a passenger after they crashed a car on an Interstate 581 off-ramp in Roanoke Thursday evening while being pursued by a state trooper.

Police arrested Jason David Perrin, 38, and Hillary Jewel Minnick, 32, at the scene of the crash.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a state trooper stopped a vehicle, a Hyundai, on Burrell Street Northwest for "improper registration," Virginia State Police said in a press release.

The trooper approached the Hyundai and identified the occupants, police said. As he returned to his marked police vehicle, the Hyundai "sped away."

The trooper began to pursue the Hyundai, which got on Orange Avenue Northwest and then Interstate 581, heading south, police said.

At southbound exit 6, for Elm Avenue, the Hyundai "crashed into two vehicles stopped in traffic," police said.

A driver of one of those vehicles received injuries that were not life-threatening and was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Police said Perrin was wanted for eight active warrants in Franklin County. According to Roanoke City Adult Detention Center records, those warrants were related to probation violations dating from 2012.

Police also charged Perrin on Thursday with felony eluding police, methamphetamine possession, improper registration, expired state inspection and driving on a revoked license after a DWI conviction.

Police charged Minnick with obstruction of justice and both heroin and methamphetamine possession. Both she and Perrin are being held at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center without bond.