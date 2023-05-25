Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A judge sentenced a Christiansburg man on Wednesday who helped his uncle conceal a woman’s body after she fatally overdosed to one year in jail.

Matthew Jason “Tweet” McKinney, 41, pleaded guilty in December to one felony, concealing a dead body, and one misdemeanor, disposing a dead body on private property.

In June 2021, McKinney was living with his uncle, 62-year-old Donald L. “Woody” Broome. Also living in the home was the uncle’s girlfriend, 31-year-old Shasta Dawn Hall.

On June 30, McKinney testified in Montgomery County Circuit Court Wednesday, he woke up in the middle of the night when Broome shouted his name — “a frantic scream” — appealing for his help.

McKinney testified that he went to his uncle’s bedroom and saw Hall, who was not breathing. He said Broome administered Narcan, an anti-overdose nasal spray, to Hall, attempting to revive her.

McKinney said he suggested to his uncle that they call an ambulance, but instead Bloom started “barking orders.”

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Wolz said security camera video from the home shows McKinney retrieving a blanket from the living room, returning to the bedroom and helping Broome move Hall’s body into a vehicle.

McKinney testified that he thought Broome was going to take her to the hospital. He got in another car and followed Broome to a parking garage in Blacksburg.

Then, McKinney said, Broome left the vehicle that held Hall, got in McKinney’s vehicle and returned home, where Wolz said the pair cleaned the inside of the residence.

McKinney’s attorney, Stephanie Cox, said McKinney was arrested the next day on a probation violation charge. Wolz said a drug deal had just ended at Broome’s residence when police arrived.

Cox said McKinney spent July to October 2021 in jail. He testified that he overdosed twice before the June 2021 incident but added that he hasn’t used drugs since Hall’s death.

“I had an awakening,” McKinney testified. “This event just had a huge impact on my life. It made me want to be a better person.”

Attorneys said Wednesday that Broome received a 20-year sentence, suspended after he serves 10 years, for concealing Hall’s body and related drug offenses.

Cox said Broome’s sentences for concealing a dead body and illegally disposing of a body were suspended, meaning Broome wouldn’t spend time in jail specifically for those charges. The defense attorney argued that neither should McKinney.

“It’s a terrible situation from top to bottom,” Cox said. “But make no mistake. He was not the architect.”

The defense attorney said Broome bullied and coerced McKinney, who didn’t have the “wherewithal” to know what to do.

“He was not acting from some evil, black heart,” Cox said of McKinney, adding that he has a “gentle soul” and “would love to be able to make this right. He just doesn’t know how.”

But Wolz said McKinney is “as culpable as Mr. Broome” for concealing Hall’s body, adding that comparing their two sets of charges is “unfair” and “inauthentic.”

The prosecutor said Broome may have been the architect of the incident, but Broome couldn’t have done it without McKinney “being a builder in the architect’s scheme.”

McKinney said he would “forever be remorseful,” but Wolz argued that he “didn’t care enough at the time.” She said he could have refused to assist Broome, not followed him to the garage or located a phone to summon medical help.

“He did none of those things, and he needs to be held responsible for his actions,” Wolz said.

Judge Mike Fleenor sentenced McKinney to five years on the felony charge, which was all suspended, and 12 months on the misdemeanor charge, which McKinney will have to serve. Fleenor said McKinney will get credit for time he has already served in jail awaiting court proceedings.

Once released from jail, Fleenor said, McKinney will be placed on three years of probation, during which he must continue to seek mental health treatment and pay court costs.

A hearing related to McKinney’s probation violation charge is scheduled for June 28.