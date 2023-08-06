When Roanoke Valley residents call 911 due to a mental health crisis, dispatchers and police now have the tools to direct them to a crisis hotline or send a clinician to their locations.

The Marcus Alert Program, designed to equip first responders to better triage mental health-related calls for service, launched in the Roanoke region July 1. As of Wednesday, program director Mandy Lee said her team of clinicians had responded to 160 scenes. In the first week of July, they responded to about 30.

“Just like communities view fire and rescue and EMS as necessary public safety tiers of the public safety ladder, we have reached a point where mental health is very much involved in every single one of those umbrellas and their daily calls,” Lee said in a recent interview. “Why not have mental health response as another option?”

The Marcus Alert Program has roots in Richmond, where in 2018 a young Black man named Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by police amid a mental health crisis. Implementation legislation was passed by the General Assembly in 2020.

State Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, whose 24-year-old son died in his Bath County home after struggling to obtain mental health services in 2013, has advocated for improved resources for Virginia residents.

“It seems like every week or so, somebody is killed in our region, or somewhere in Virginia, someone who’s in mental health crisis who has a confrontation with police,” Deeds said in a recent interview.

In June, 38-year-old Leonidas R. Tamanini was shot and killed by police officers in Clifton Forge. His mother, Sandra Tamanini, told The Roanoke Times that her son had been in mental health crisis. But Virginia State Police were asked for clarification, and the investigating agency maintained that officers responded to a “domestic situation.”

“The reality is the intersection of criminal justice and mental illness is severe,” Deeds said. “It’s something that happens every day, and we cannot under-invest in making sure that we can respond to people appropriately when mental illness forces an episode upon them that causes their behavior to be outside of the norm.”

Deeds wrote in a budget agreement announcement last summer that the General Assembly had succeeded in reserving $6 million to implement the Marcus Alert Program in five regions across the state.

“The unfortunate part is we’ve never really had enough money to do it statewide, and it’s one of those things that seen as an unfunded mandate for many localities,” Deeds said. “It’s not going to be everywhere, not yet anyway.”

The five regions implementing the Marcus Alert Program this year align with five of Virginia’s 40 community services boards, or CSBs. The Roanoke region’s CSB, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, oversees the counties of Roanoke, Botetourt and Craig, the cities of Roanoke and Salem and the town of Vinton.

“This legislation is being implemented in five CSBs at a time,” Lee said. “We’re in the second group of five, and then it will just continue to be implemented five at a time ... until we get to 2028, when the whole state is supposed to be implemented.”

The New River Valley CSB serves the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski, plus the city of Radford. That region is expected to launch the Marcus Alert Program by July 1, 2024.

Patrick Halpern, NRV crisis intervention team coordinator, said the CSB is beginning to discuss implementation. And Jason Milburn, NRV regional emergency communications executive director, said the area’s behavioral health and law enforcement partners are working with dispatchers “to develop plans to triage mental health type calls.”

“Our phone system is programmed to be able to easily transfer callers to the 988 crisis call centers as appropriate,” Milburn said in an email.

Lee said the Blue Ridge Behavioral Health CSB has a $600,000 annual budget for the Marcus Alert Program, which the program director said is just “a drop in the bucket.” She oversees a team of five clinicians, or co-response therapists, who are trained respond to mental health crises if requested by a police officer.

“The state gave everybody who’s implementing this the same amount of funding, and that’s what we were able to do with the funding,” Lee said.

Lee said Wednesday that of the 160 calls that her team has gotten, 93 were answered with an in-person response and 20 with a telephone consult. Thirty-four of the 160 calls were canceled while clinicians were on the way to the scene, and 13 calls were missed because clinicians were already answering other requests for service.

Lee said her team has responded to barricaded subject situations, and Co-Response Therapist Sara Ford said they’ve responded to calls from individuals who are suicidal and individuals concerned about a loved one’s acts of aggression or psychosis.

“Even when we respond to calls where officers have deescalated a situation, they still have seen a benefit for us to come in and give them additional resources,” Co-Response Therapist Ashley Spanfelner said. “It’s been wonderful to see.”

Rebekah Craft, Roanoke County emergency communications manager, said some people who received a clinician’s assistance are calling 911 and requesting a second clinician response.

“There’s already some people that we’ve already seen multiple times,” Craft said. “I would say that it’s been overwhelmingly positive.”

Traci Shelton, Roanoke E-911 Center operations administrator, said the region’s dispatchers spent two days in training to prepare for the implementation of the Marcus Alert Program. Dispatchers have several options available to help people making mental health-related calls.

If a caller simply wants to talk to a mental health professional on the phone, Shelton said dispatchers can transfer them to the 988 mental health crisis hotline, managed through Tennessee-based Frontier Health. If Frontier finds that a caller needs additional assistance, a clinician can be sent to that person’s location to follow-up on their condition within 72 hours after the initial call was made.

If a police officer responds to an incident and finds that a clinician is needed, Shelton said that officer can request that.

“If an officer gets out there and he feels that there is something going on, maybe hallucinations, maybe threatening of their life or someone else, they can actually come on the radio and say ‘Hey, can we have a clinician respond?’ We can make those phone calls,” she said. “We have the ability to send them now, which we didn’t have before. I think it’s going to be a great improvement. It’s very different when you have an officer in a uniform come up to someone who’s having a mental health crisis versus a clinician in plainclothes.”

Before clinicians such as Ford and Spanfelner were available to help residents in distress, police officers often would be required to take the time to sit in hospital waiting rooms to make sure that residents got the help they needed. But thanks to the Marcus Alert Program, Roanoke County Assistant Chief of Police Jimmy Chapman said officers are relieved of that task.

“You’re getting somebody directly admitted, and that’s an officer that now can be back into a patrol function, and not be at the hospital with the patient and creating a lot of stigma around that individual as they sit with them ... in the middle of a hallway, which is not a pleasant experience, and sometimes can just amplify the situation for the individuals already experiencing crisis,” Chapman said.

The assistant police chief said that while officers are trained to respond to mental health crises, they may only receive “40 to 48 hours of mental health training in the basic academy,” while clinicians like Ford and Spanfelner are “master-level and beyond trained therapists who are well-educated and well-experienced.”

Lee said about half of the calls her team has answered so far came through dispatch centers. The other half came from officers requesting to have clinicians on scene.

“That to me, shows the buy-in and the acceptance of the program, because they wouldn’t be requesting us if they didn’t see the benefit in it,” Lee said.

Lee noted Wednesday that in 26 recent cases, the person officers were working with met the criteria for an emergency custody order. But in 19 of those cases, a custody order was diverted by clinician intervention.

“We were able to give them access to other services that were less restrictive,” Spanfelner said.

Ford said she has observed sheriff’s deputies struggling to work with correctional facility residents who have mental health issues.

“Before they get arrested, before it turns into something criminal, if we can somehow help that, I think that can help decrease the number of population in the jails that are having mental health issues and subsequently sent to other facilities,” Ford said.

“A lot of the people’s interactions in the community, they’re just told, ‘You have to do this, and this is how it’s solved.’ And I think we get to help decrease the trauma that happens, at times, that’s unintentional,” Spanfelner said. “We help people have voices at times when they may not feel like they have one in the moment.”

Shelton, who said she began working as a dispatcher in Roanoke about nine years ago, thinks mental health awareness has increased tremendously during that time.

“I think our education and our media and just letting the public know what’s available has been huge since 2014 when I started,” she said. “When we take calls, one of our biggest things is to educate people.”

The 10-year anniversary of the death of Deeds’ son is this upcoming November. The senator said that while “we’ve worked very hard to reduce the stigma and make it more likely that people can get the services they need to live,” some people may still be falling through the cracks.

“I think Southwest Virginia has an opportunity to demonstrate for the rest of the Commonwealth and frankly, for all of rural America, how things are supposed to work, how you’re supposed to help people in need,” Deeds said. “We are a loving people. We pride ourselves in being neighborly and talking to people that we care about. And we pride ourselves in caring for our neighbors and trying to live out the golden rule. Well, this is a way we can achieve that.”