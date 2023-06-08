A man accused of attacking and abducting his former boss, all while claiming to be an intelligence agent, said Thursday in Montgomery County General District Court that he would agree to a mental health evaluation — but wanted it to be from a doctor he already knew.

That doctor had "already confirmed I am a U.S. intelligence officer," Cameron Drew Dickerson said.

Judge Gerald Mabe replied that he understood Dickerson's request but could not grant it, and that Dickerson would be seen by a doctor from the court's list of approved mental health examiners. The judge scheduled a July 27 hearing to review the evaluation's results.

Dickerson, 34, of Dublin, was charged with malicious wounding, strangling, robbery that causes a serious injury, counts of abduction in both Montgomery County and Salem, and two counts of impersonating a law enforcement officer, all stemming from an April 14 altercation with New River Valley bicycle shop owner Dave Abraham.

Dickerson briefly worked last year at Abraham's New Wheel store in Radford. The assault on Abraham occurred at his Hokie Spokes store in Blacksburg.

According to an account that Abraham, 69, gave last month, he was bringing an outdoor display of bicycles in for the night when Dickerson attacked him from behind, knocked him down, kicked and handcuffed him. Abraham said that Dickerson then put him in a vehicle and drove away, eventually arriving at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem.

Dickerson told hospital workers that he was a United Nations officer and wanted Abraham admitted to a psychiatric unit, a search warrant said. Police soon arrived to rescue Abraham and arrest Dickerson.

Abraham said that the attack left him with a concussion, vision problems, bruises and aches.

Dickerson, who presents himself as a security consultant, has long claimed to be a CIA officer, listing it on websites and telling reporters that it was one of his qualifications when he announced bids for Congress. On a Facebook page that carries his name and picture states that Dickerson is both a CIA officer and a congressman. A Linked In page adds a number of college football coaching jobs to the CIA position.

Police officers investigating the attack on Abraham wrote in a search warrant that Dickerson is “not connected with any local, state or federal law enforcement entity.”

At Thursday's hearing in Montgomery County General District Court, Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Patrick Jensen and defense attorney Brad McConnell of Blacksburg said that Dickerson had refused to cooperate with a mental health evaluation ordered after his arrest, but now seemed ready to meet with a doctor.

Dickerson named the doctor that he wanted to carry out the evaluation, prompting Jensen to say that a defendant has a right to a have a determination about their mental competency but does not get to choose who makes that determination.

McConnell noted that there were several doctors on the court's list, but Mabe said that Dickerson's evaluation would be with the same doctor who tried to conduct one earlier. He asked Dickerson to cooperate.

"That's not a problem," Dickerson said.

Dickerson's Salem charges are scheduled for a June 13 hearing.