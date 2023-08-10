Alonso Cantu-Cantu, a major player in a conspiracy to ship more than $1.4 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine from Mexico to Southwest Virginia, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison Thursday.

Cantu-Cantu is one of about 25 people convicted in an operation that distributed methamphetamine that was placed in liquid form into 55-gallon drums, concealed in water tanker trucks and smuggled into the country, according to court records.

More than 33 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and nearly 7 kilograms of cocaine were distributed over a four-year period that ended in 2020, reaching communities that stretched from Harrisonburg to Bristol.

The drugs had purity levels of 95% or higher. “Methamphetamine is an extremely dangerous drug, particularly at purity levels such as this, and has significantly impacted Southwest Virginia to great detriment,” Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, a special assistant U.S. attorney, wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Cantu-Cantu, a 46-year-old Houston man, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Jones following his April conviction by a jury in Abingdon’s federal court.

In asking Jones to impose a punishment at the high end of sentencing guidelines, prosecutors cited the defendant’s criminal record, which includes prior convictions of distributing drugs, unlawful possession of a gun and reentering the United States following his deportation.

Cantu-Cantu was charged as part of a six-year state and federal investigation that began with reports of street-level dealers in Smyth County.

Defense attorney Matthew Felty of Abingdon argued that it will cost taxpayers $44,258 a year to keep Cantu-Cantu in prison under tough laws and sentencing guidelines that have achieved little more than mass incarceration.

“The ‘War on Drugs’ and its flawed approach, over the past five decades, of increasing the amount of prison time for distribution of controlled substances has accomplished none of its goals,” Felty wrote in a court document. “There is no less incidence of drug use, drug distribution, or drug arrests.”