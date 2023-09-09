The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy.
Colt Burleigh, who lives in the 2500 block of Little Creek Road in an area north of Pulaski, was last seen there at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted on Facebook. Colt was wearing a gray T-shirt, camouflage pants and red Crocs or sandals.
The sheriff’s office asked that anyone who sees him call 911.
