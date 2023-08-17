After deliberating for nearly three hours Thursday, a Montgomery County jury found an Elliston man guilty of fatally strangling his ex-girlfriend.

The jury found James Hunter Stallard, 39, guilty of first-degree murder in the June 2022 death of 44-year-old Crystal Hannah. Stallard also pleaded guilty to concealing a body. Stallard, set for sentencing Nov. 8, faces up to life in prison on the first conviction and up to five years on the second.

During his closing statement, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Obenshain revisited the timeline of events that led to Hannah’s death.

On the morning of June 5, 2022, Hannah was visiting Stallard at his home in the 2600 block of North Fork Road. Both Obenshain and Stallard’s attorney, Brad McConnell, said the couple had been seeing each other on and off for several years.

Stallard, who believed Hannah was cheating on him, took her phone and searched through it, finding messages and images that had been sent to her from other men.

McConnell argued Stallard’s discovery “confirmed all of his worst fears,” but Obenshain said Stallard “was already angry.”

“He was trying to justify his anger, and that’s not heat of passion, folks,” the prosecutor told the jury. “That’s a jealous boyfriend who’s trying to get back at the person that’s hurting him.”

Stallard and Hannah got into an argument, which lasted about 30 minutes and became physical. Obenshain said Stallard later told police that he punched Hannah in the face four or five times.

Hannah had been pushed to the ground, Obenshain said, when Stallard placed his hands around her neck and strangled her. The prosecutor said medical experts had testified that fatal strangulation can take three minutes or longer.

At the start of his closing statement, Obenshain ran a 3-minute timer before the jury, letting the seconds tick down in silence.

“When you feel it, it’s an eternity,” the prosecutor said. “That’s how long he had to think, to decide whether she lived or died.”

After she had died, Obenshain said, Stallard put Hannah’s body into a van, which he drove into the woods nearby. There, Stallard dragged her body down a hill and covered it with sticks and leaves. Obenshain said Stallard told police that he placed flowers there “out of respect.”

Later that day, Obenshain continued, Hannah failed to report to work and a coworker reported her missing. Police traced Hannah’s phone to its last known location: Stallard’s residence.

Police went to Stallard’s house and asked about Hannah, who Stallard said he hadn’t seen for a couple of days, Obenshain continued. The deputies eventually left him.

“He lied over and over, because he knew what he had done,” Obenshain said. “He knew he’d meant to kill her.”

But at about 4:30 a.m. June 6, Obenshain said, Stallard called police and asked them to return to his home. When they did, he admitted to strangling Hannah and told them where they could find her body.

“Are those the actions of someone who has just committed premeditated murder?” McConnell asked the jury. “He lost it. That’s what happened.”

“He knew every detail,” Obenshain argued. “He wasn’t blinded by rage.”

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said Obenshain argued “that the three to four minutes required to strangle someone while they fight for their life establishes the premeditation necessary for a first-degree murder conviction.”

“He had every opportunity to let her go,” Obenshain told the jury. “But he didn’t let go.”

“Clearly the jury agreed with him,” Pettitt said.