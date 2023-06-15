CHRISTIANSBURG — A judge reinforced a lower court’s ruling earlier this year that decided that the owner of the Massie’s Mobile Home showed no willful negligence with the bills when a municipal utilities provider shut off water to the property in November.

In a letter addressed to the attorneys in the case, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Robert Turk dismissed an appeal of a ruling issued by a General District Court judge in January.

The case is rooted in an incident on Nov. 15 when the Montgomery County Public Service Authority shut the water off to Massie’s for several hours after the park’s still relatively new owner failed to pay an outstanding bill. Water service resumed later that day following the payment of the roughly $14,000 bill, but attorneys representing the tenants argued the owner still violated a specific state statute by willfully interrupting an essential service.

The Christiansburg-based Southwest Virginia Legal Aid ended up filing suits on behalf of a dozen park tenants, ultimately seeking $5,000 in statutory damages per client and attorney fees.

The water cutoff case was one of a number of issues tenants have had to grapple with since a firm called Massie MHP bought the trailer park, located off Peppers Ferry just west of Christiansburg, in August.

As Turk noted in his June 2 letter, the owner — through their Roanoke-based attorney Bryan Grimes Creasy — said throughout the case they failed to pay the utility bills due to a series of clerical confusion and negligence on their own part. But the judge pointed out Massie’s argument that it did not engage in willful conduct designed to interrupt an essential service as well as the park’s decision to pay the outstanding bills within hours of the shutoff.

Turk wrote that neither the state statute at issue nor the Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act define the term willful. He said the court has been unable to locate any controlling authority on the issue due to the statute having only been in effect for less than two years.

Turk said the closest the court has come to defining willful is in legal cases.

“Willful and wanton negligence is acting consciously in disregard of another person’s rights or acting with reckless indifference to the consequences, with the defendant aware, from his knowledge of existing circumstances and conditions, that his conduct probably would cause injury to another,” Turk wrote, citing another case.

Turk said the court at trial didn’t hear evidence that Massie’s “intentionally or maliciously” acted to discontinue the tenants’ utility service in November. Rather, he said, the park presented evidence that there initially was a discrepancy with the billing address to which the PSA had sent the invoices.

After some correspondence between the PSA and Massie’s, the utilities provider corrected the mailing address and provided invoices to the correct address moving forward.

Legal Aid, however, countered throughout the case that the park had ample opportunity to address the late bills.

Kristi Murray, a Legal Aid attorney, had said that the county’s utilities provider notified Massie MHP by email and a phone call from the PSA director nearly two weeks before the cutoff occurred.

“It didn’t need to be cut off in the first place. They ignored them and didn’t pay, and that was willful,” Murray said on April 26 when Turk heard the appeal. “They ignored them until the water was cut off.”

Creasy maintained the incident was rooted in a simple series of mistakes - he had said the PSA had the wrong post office box address in New Jersey - and pointed to the resolution of the bill.

General District Judge Gordon Saunders, who had dismissed the case earlier this year, previously said that it didn’t take long for Massie to handle the billing issue and ensure the service returned. He said at the time that there had not been a recurring issue with the utility service since the outstanding bill was paid and that there was no evidence of the park deliberately attempting to push out the tenants.

Massie MHP is a subsidiary of Homes of America LLC, which is tied to controversial hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

Homes of America, via other subsidiaries similar to Massie MHP, has bought a number of mobile home parks across the country in recent years. Concerns among residents over sharp rent increases imposed by the company followed several of the takeovers.