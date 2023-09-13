The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a mother and her three children, who were last seen more than a week ago.

The sheriff's office said in a news release Wednesday that 30-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Tousa Cook and her children were last seen Sept. 5 in Franklin County.

"Since then, communication efforts with Lauren have been unsuccessful," the sheriff's office said.

Cook has long brown hair and blue eyes. Her oldest child, Benjamin, is 7 years old and has blond hair and blue eyes. Her 5-year-old daughter, Hannah, has blond hair and brown eyes. And her 2-year-old son, Elijah, has blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about the location of the Cook's, the sheriff's office asks you to call 540-483-3000.