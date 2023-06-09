A man died Thursday evening after his motorcycle and another vehicle collided in northwest Roanoke, police said.

Police received a call around 7:20 p.m. for the crash near 16th Street and Syracuse Avenue. On the scene, officers found the driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, unresponsive. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel pronounced him dead.

Police did not immediately name the motorcyclist or the driver of the other vehicle, who was transported to the hospital to be examined for injuries.