Korey Trevon Rice is charged with second-degree murder and other offenses tied to a fatal shooting last month in the Fairlawn community, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Rice, 20, of Pulaski, is accused of shooting Mathew Cameron Carper, 24, at a July 29 gathering in the 7000 block of Overlook Lane. Carper has been described as a Blacksburg man by the sheriff’s office, though an obituary says that he lived in Radford.

Carper was survived by three children and a fiancée, as well as five siblings and his mother, the obituary said.

According to an earlier sheriff’s office statement, an emergency call about a gunshot wound brought deputies to a residence in the 7000 block of Overlook Lane at about 1 a.m. on July 30. They found Carper shot and sitting in a vehicle. He was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The sheriff’s office said that witnesses described a fight between multiple people during a large gathering, and a gunshot.

No other details of the accusation against Rice or of his capture were given in Tuesday’s statement. The sheriff’s office thanked police departments in Pulaski, Radford, Christiansburg and Blacksburg for assistance, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force.

Rice also is charged with unlawful wounding, brandishing a firearm, and using a gun to commit a felony. He was being held without bond Tuesday in the New River Valley Regional Jail, and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 16 in Pulaski County General District Court.