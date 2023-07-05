A New Castle man died on the Fourth of July after his motorcycle hit a guardrail in Craig County.

Samuel Dean Franklin, 65, was wearing a helmet yet died at the scene of the crash, Virginia State Police said in a press release.

The incident occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on Paint Bank Road (Virginia 311), near Mountain Acres Circle north of New Castle.

Police said Franklin was traveling north on the road when his 1990 Harley Davidson ran off the right side and struck the guardrail, ejecting him.

The crash remains under state police investigation. It is the fifth fatal crash involving a motorcycle reported in the Roanoke Valley region this year.

This past Saturday, an Amherst man was killed when his motorcycle veered off the Blue Ridge Parkway near Natural Bridge.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles' interactive crash data map, only one other motorcycle-involved crash has occurred in Craig County this year. It resulted in injuries and, like Tuesday's crash, occurred on Paint Bank Road.