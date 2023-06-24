Roanoke police are investigating two shootings that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police said the first shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue. The second took place at a business on the 1400 block of Hershberger Road.

After hearing gunshots at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday, officers patrolling near 10th Street and Shenandoah Avenue responded to the first incident, after Roanoke's E-911 Dispatch Center reported a person with a gunshot wound near 15th Street and Orange Avenue.

Officers located the victim, an adult male, lying in the road with a critical gunshot wound and administered first aid until Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived. Fire-EMS personnel transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The man later died as a result of his injuries. He was not publicly identified by police, who said no suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made.

He is the eleventh person to have suffered a fatal gunshot wound in Roanoke in 2023.

At around 2 a.m., officers were notified about shots fired at a business in the 1400 block of Hershberger Avenue. After arriving, witnesses told officers that someone was struck by gunfire. Officers found evidence of a shooting but did not locate any victims on scene.

However, a short time later, they learned two male gunshot wound victims had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle.

The pair involved, an adult and a juvenile, received treatment for what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police did not find suspects on scene at the Hershberger Road shooting and said no arrests have been made. The release did not identify the two male victims.

"Details are limited at this time due to the victims’ lack of cooperation," said the release about the Hershberger Road shooting.

Anyone with information about either incident should call 540-344-8500 or text the Roanoke Police Department at 274637, beginning the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it is sent properly. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.