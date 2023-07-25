A man was shot in northwest Roanoke early Tuesday, the city Police Department reported.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Gilmer Avenue Northwest at about 2:45 a.m., police said in a news release. There, officers did not find evidence of a shooting or any victims.

But then police were told that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers spoke with the unidentified man, whose injuries were not life-threatening, according to the release.

Police said details about what led to the shooting are limited, adding that no suspects were located at the Gilmer Avenue scene and no arrests have been made.

If you know something about the incident, call 540-344-8500 to share what you know with police. You can also send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

The shooting is the 26th confirmed gunfire incident to injure but not kill at least one person in the city since Jan. 1. It is the second nonfatal shooting with injuries to occur on Gilmer Avenue this year.