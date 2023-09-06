Grace Church says she was desperate to save her only son when she first met Judge Onzlee Ware at a Roanoke community event about four years ago.

Her son, Timothy Mwandi Church, was facing trial for murder in the January 2018 death of a Roanoke motel owner. Ware gave his card to Grace Church’s nephew at the event to give to her, according to allegations in court records.

When she met Ware again at a second community event, he asked her why she hadn’t called him and gave his card directly to her, according to the allegations. This time, she called and agreed to meet him at a restaurant at his request.

Grace Church and her son, now 32, allege in a new court filing dated Aug. 30 that her meeting with the judge in 2019 led to nearly a year in which Ware assisted her with her son’s case in exchange for sex.

She initially declined but eventually agreed and began a romantic relationship with Ware, according to the allegations in court records. He is a former state lawmaker who was then on the Roanoke juvenile court bench.

“I was desperate to save my son and Judge Ware convinced me that he would help,” Grace Church said in a signed declaration included in an appeal filing her son made last week.

Ware told her he was friends with Roanoke Circuit Judge Christopher Clemens, who would be presiding over her son’s case, according to the allegations in court records, and told her to tell her son to choose a bench trial before a judge instead of a jury.

After her son was convicted in September 2019 of the killing of 60-year-old motel owner Ishvarlal Patel, Ware told her to tell her son to dismiss his attorney, Dirk Padgett, and replace him with another attorney, Patrick Kenney, according to the allegations.

She did, and Kenney was appointed to represent her son. Ware told her that she shouldn’t worry about the sentencing because her son’s case was in good hands with Clemens as presiding judge and Kenney as defense attorney, according to the allegations in court records, and that her son would receive less than seven years in prison.

“This was a theme he maintained throughout our sexual encounters at his house,” Grace Church said in her signed declaration. “I had to have sex with him first in each encounter with him.”

“Judge Ware had instructed me not to tell anyone about our relationship,” Church’s declaration continues. She told The Roanoke Times in an August interview that Ware told her not to “go to the media, because this would anger Judge Clemens, and if I did that, my son would be lost in the system.”

“He told me he spoke regularly with a judge about my son’s case,” Church said in the interview. “He was giving the judge advice on my son’s case, and he told me, ‘Don’t worry, don’t worry. Things are gonna work out.’”

At a sentencing hearing in July 2020, Church was sentenced to 40 years on the murder and associated charges.

“He didn’t call me after my son was sentenced,” Grace Church said of Judge Ware in the August interview. “He never called me again.”

It’s unclear from court records if Clemens knew about Ware’s relationship with Grace Church, or if Clemens had ever talked with Ware about the case. A letter requesting comment from Clemens was delivered to his secretary Wednesday. He did not immediately respond.

Timothy Church said in the Aug. 30 court filing that he was not aware of his mother’s romantic relationship with Ware. He is asking the court to order the release of all written communications between Ware and his mother, Clemens, and sentencing attorney Kenney. And he alleges that his trial attorney, Padgett, failed to introduce documented evidence of his mental health struggles.

“All of this is wrong,” Grace Church said in the August interview. “I didn’t need to be in that sexual relationship with Judge Ware. My son deserved justice, because it was due him, period,” Grace Church told The Roanoke Times. “And these lawyers and judges must understand how desperate some of us are to get justice for our loved ones.”

The Virginia General Assembly elected Ware as a Circuit Court judge in 2020. He did not respond to a message left with his secretary Aug. 10 or to a letter The Roanoke Times left for him Tuesday at his office requesting an interview.

A brutal death

According to last week’s court filing, Ishvarlal Patel operated the Starlite Motel in Roanoke with his wife and daughter. They lived there in a private residence adjacent to the front office.

On January 23, 2018, Timothy Church was driving past the motel when he crashed his car. Church got out of the vehicle and stumbled into the residence, startling the family, according to court records.

A transcript of a 911 recording documented how Church demanded money and threatened to hurt the family.

A struggle between Patel and Church left Patel fatally injured on the floor, according to court records. Police arrived and through a window saw Church standing over Patel’s wife and daughter, holding a bat.

Church left the building and ran across the street, where police arrested him. Officers reported that he was erratic, delirious and rambling, according to court records.

As Church was waiting for his trial, attorneys discovered that he had been admitted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital as a psychiatric patient in December 2017, a month before the Starlite killing.

At attorneys’ requests, Clemens ordered a doctor to evaluate Church’s sanity at the time of the murder offense. The doctor determined Church was competent to stand trial, according to court documents.

Church’s lawyer for trial, Padgett, sought a second mental health evaluation and told the court he might pursue a not guilty by insanity defense for Church.

At trial, Padgett did not call any mental health experts. Church alleges in his recent filing that “he was denied effective assistance of counsel when his attorney failed to present any evidence regarding his mental state at trial.”

In an email to The Roanoke Times on Wednesday, Padgett said the second psych evaluation had found Church was not impaired at the time of the offense.

“While he does possess mental issues, they were not enough to establish the legal standard of insanity in Virginia,” Padgett wrote.

Timothy Church filed appeals with the Virginia Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Virginia, which were denied. After that, in August 2022, he made a filing with the Roanoke Circuit Court that’s called a writ of habeas corpus, something used by people in prison to challenge convictions and sentences.

But his attorney, Rob Dean, lost his law license July 31 after acknowledging he had inappropriate sexual contact with clients.

Grace Church retained a new attorney to handle her son’s case. The new attorney, Jonathan Sheldon of Fairfax County, updated the filing last week. That’s where Grace Church’s allegations against Ware first publicly surfaced.

‘I was desperate to save my son’

In her court declaration, Grace Church said that Ware told her about how he got a second chance in life, from “drug dealer to judgeship.”

A 2020 Roanoke Times story reported that while in college in Greensboro, North Carolina, Ware was charged with drug possession, but he became a police informant and the charges were dismissed. When his identity became known in a court proceeding a year later, he was shot, and he lost his left leg.

Ware moved to Roanoke in the 1980s, started a law practice and was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates as a Democrat in 2003.

Ware represented Roanoke until 2014. The year prior, he announced he was resigning from the legislature to care for his mother. The legislature then elected him as a juvenile court judge in September 2014.

Grace Church said in her court declaration that at her second meeting with Ware, he told her to “be sure to call him.”

“He instructed me to meet him at a restaurant,” Church wrote. “When I got there the restaurant was closed, but Judge Ware met me and we drove around in his car and talked.”

It was around that time that Ware “offered and promised” to help Grace Church with her son’s case “in exchange for sexual relationship/sexual favors with him.”

Church went to Ware’s home “and had sex with him there at least 10 times between June 2019 and May 2020,” her declaration reads. “Each time was only because I was desperate to save my son and Judge Ware convinced me that he would help.”

Grace Church’s declaration describes Ware’s bed, sheets and side tables.

“There is a jacuzzi tub in the bedroom with a floor to ceiling pole next to it,” the filing said. “There is also an orange looking furniture at the end of his bed where he kept stretching exercise equipment. In his living room there is a big painting of a woman dressed in yellow and African carvings, decorations, and pictures of boxing champions.”

She also said in the filing that because she saw Ware naked, she can describe specific “features of his anatomy.” She said Ware took pictures of her on his phone and texted her.

The court filing includes a picture of Ware and Church together, plus a handwritten note from Ware to Church. It’s dated Oct. 14, 2019 and reads, “To Grace: You are a beautiful [and] compassionate woman. Your spirit keeps me near you. The future is bright in all ways. God bless your sweet spirit. Forever, Onzlee.”

Regarding the need to switch attorneys for her son, Grace Church’s court declaration says, “Judge Ware said he would speak with Judge Clemens to make the switch. Judge Ware informed me the most important part of the trial was at sentencing.”

“When the switch of lawyers was done Judge Ware called me and informed me I had nothing to worry about and that my son would get a sentence of less than 7 years because of his close relationship with Judge Clemens,” the declaration continues. “I fired Dirk Padgett because Judge Ware told me to …”

Padgett confirmed in his email Wednesday that Grace Church told him that she wanted Patrick Kenney as her son’s attorney but could not afford to hire him. Padgett said he then talked to Clemens in his chambers, and they agreed Kenney would take over for sentencing.

“I was never told of any relationship between Ms. Church and Judge Ware,” Padgett wrote. Kenney could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

Church, an immigrant from Kenya, told several friends about her relationship with Ware while it was ongoing, the Aug. 30 court filing said. She also alleged that Ware helped her write and edit a statement she read to Clemens at her son’s sentencing.

She said that after the final hearing, she “felt cheap, used, wasted,” and “did not want to continue living anymore,” according to court records.

She “started deleting the text messages” from Ware “with the hope that the pain would go away …,” but the court filing includes a May 2020 image of an purported text from Ware to Church — after her son was convicted but prior to his sentencing — in which he wrote, “I miss you too. I hope all is well with you and the family. Hopefully when things calm we can get together.”

Ware’s elevation by the legislature from juvenile court judge to Circuit Court judge came in March 2020, while her son was awaiting sentencing.

In the Aug. 30 court filing, Timothy Church’s attorney alleges that his client “did not know that his mother was having a romantic relationship with Judge Ware or that Judge Ware was advising his mother of what to do,” including changing attorneys and asking for a bench trial.

Church learned about his mother’s romantic relationship with Ware when his new attorney, Sheldon, told him last month.

“Because of Judge Ware’s relationship with Timothy’s mother, the Roanoke City circuit court bench should have recused itself from guilt innocence and from sentencing in this case,” the filing reads.

Sheldon declined to comment on the filing Wednesday. Sheldon has handled high-profile appeals and innocence cases in Virginia, including that of the late Bennett S. Barbour, who was wrongly convicted of a 1978 rape and proven innocent through DNA.

In the updated writ of habeas corpus Sheldon filed for Timothy Church last week in Roanoke Circuit Court, Church asks, in addition to the request for Judge Ware’s correspondence, to be released from prison.

“Because of the credible claims in this amended petition of a Roanoke City Judge’s extra-judicial involvement in this case, we respectfully ask that [the case] be assigned to a judge outside of this judicial circuit,” Sheldon wrote to the court.

Patrick Wilson is a reporter with the Lee Enterprises Public Service Journalism Team.