After leaving the mortgage industry during an economic downturn in the late 2000s, a man with no medical experience decided he wanted to go into a “recession proof” business.

John Gregory Barnes had a feasibility study conducted that showed a more profitable line of work might be a medical clinic with two specialties: dispensing prescription drugs to people in pain and offering treatment for those who became addicted.

Over the next decade, Barnes headed a company that operated five pain care centers – including ones in Blacksburg and Christiansburg – that collected millions from government insurance programs by prescribing drugs for no legitimate medical purpose, according to court records.

This week in Roanoke’s federal court, Barnes pleaded guilty to health care fraud conspiracy and agreed to pay $3.8 million in restitution to Medicare and Medicaid.

“The conduct here is beyond the pale,” U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh said in a statement Friday.

“We have a record-high number of Virginians fighting substance use disorders, meanwhile, this defendant actually conducted a feasibility study to ensure he could turn a profit from the communities he was preying upon,” Kavanaugh said.

Barnes, 57, of South Carolina, faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He was allowed to remain free after appearing in court Wednesday, when the previously-sealed charge was made public.

In 2014, Barnes bought a medical practice that he called L5 Medical Holdings, which at various times operated pain care centers in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Lynchburg, Madison Heights and Woodlawn.

The clinics were run “in a manner that prioritized revenue maximization over patient care,” according to a statement of facts that was signed by Barnes and introduced as evidence.

Barnes had no medical education or experience, and many of the people he hired followed the directions of non-medical officials in making decisions about patient care.

Two doctors and other medical staff, who were not identified in court records, were encouraged to see as many as 30 patients each day, with each visit limited to 15 minutes.

On a regular basis, registration numbers given to the doctors by the Drug Enforcement Administration that enabled them to prescribe Suboxone, which can ease opioid addiction, were used by other staff members to dispense the drug to patients who had not seen a doctor, according to court records.

Multiple staffers raised concerns about the practice, and some pharmacies refused to fill the prescriptions, the 18-page summary of facts stated.

In 2016, L5 Medical Holdings set up laboratories to conduct drug tests of patients’ urine on site, rather than send samples to a third party, “to provide an extra revenue stream,” the summary states.

Drug tests were ordered for patients based on what their insurance would pay for, regardless of the medical need. Some samples were kept for weeks and months, after they were no longer useful, and tested so that insurance plans could be billed.

After one of the doctors resigned in 2019, the company continued to charge Medicare and Medicaid more than 5,000 times for his treatment, totaling about $1.2 million in bills, court records state.

Last year, a former counselor at the pain centers was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to illegally distribute prescription medication to patients, three of whom later died from fatal overdoses.

Charles Wilson Adams of North Carolina dispensed opioids without authorization, often to patients who had exhibited “red flags” of drug abuse, according to court records.

Adams was not directly charged in connection with the deaths, one of which happened weeks after a patient passed out in the waiting room of the Lynchburg clinic and had to be hospitalized.

Court records make no mention of the overdose deaths in Barnes’ case. Efforts to reach his attorney after Wednesday’s hearing were unsuccessful.

As part of a plea agreement, Barnes agreed to shut down L5 Medical Holdings, which was also convicted of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine for no legitimate medical purpose.