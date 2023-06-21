A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Roanoke's downtown late Tuesday evening, but no charges have been placed against the driver.

City police said the collision occurred at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of 2nd Street and Franklin Road Southwest.

Police said the vehicle was traveling north on 2nd Street when the pedestrian entered the road near the intersection and was struck.

Responding officers found an unconscious man lying in the road, police said. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel took him to a hospital for treatment.

The victim has not been identified and his condition was not available.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the crash scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles' 2022 crash facts report, 171 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes statewide last year, a nearly 37% increase in pedestrian fatalities over 2021.

Most of those fatalities occurred at non-intersections on urban roads that were not lighted, according to the crash facts report. Forty-nine of the 171 involved "drinking pedestrians," largely between 6 p.m. and midnight.

There were four pedestrian fatalities within Roanoke city limits in 2022, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles' interactive crash locations map: one in January on Williamson Road Northeast, one in June on Shenandoah Avenue Northwest, one in October off of Franklin Road (U.S. 220) and one in November on Salem Turnpike Northwest.

So far in 2023, the city has recorded three pedestrian fatalities: one in February on Williamson Road Northeast and two in April, the first on Brandon Avenue Southwest and the second on Bennington Street Southeast.