A Botetourt County sheriff's deputy and two inmates were treated for injuries Thursday after a crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, state police said.

The evening crash occurred at the 133.8 mile marker on the interstate's southbound side in Roanoke County.

A Botetourt County Sheriff's Office vehicle with two inmates inside "was struck in the rear by a Ford pickup," state police spokesman Sgt. Rick Garletts said in a news release.

The sheriff's office vehicle "overturned in the median after being struck," Garletts added, and the deputy and two inmates inside were transported to LewisGale Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

The Virginia Department of Transportation set up a traffic detour at the interstate's southbound 137 exit until the damaged vehicles were removed.