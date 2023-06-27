A plea agreement accepted Tuesday ended a Pulaski County fatal crash case complicated by the flawed detective work of a Virginia State Police trooper who has himself been investigated for perjury.

Also Tuesday, the Pulaski County commonwealth's attorney's office asked a judge to dismiss traffic charges against 39 people due to the trooper's conduct.

"Our office was not willing to call the trooper to provide evidence to the court," Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith wrote in a statement.

The issues with Trooper Joseph H. Lowe's cases edged into public view during a Pulaski County General District Court hearing for Monica Carolyn Harder. The Pulaski woman, 32, was the surviving driver in a January crash that killed 90-year-old Garnie Lee East Sr. of the Wythe County community of Graham's Forge.

Tuesday's hearing began with attorneys and Judge Frederick King noting that Lowe's involvement complicated legal matters.

Prosecutors already had asked King to dismiss traffic charges against 39 other people — all in cases unrelated to Harder — due to Lowe's conduct.

Attorneys discussed delaying Harder's case to see if the prosecution could find another emergency responder to testify. But mid-hearing, Harder and defense lawyer Michael Barbour of Dublin took a break to discuss a plea agreement offered by Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney James Crandall.

Harder decided to accept the terms, entering a plea of not guilty to a charge of reckless driving — but stipulating that the prosecution's evidence was sufficient for a finding of guilt. King quickly convicted her.

Harder, who had amassed more than two dozen vehicle-related convictions since 2014, was fined $1,000. She also was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the entire term suspended for 12 months contingent on good behavior. Her drivers license was suspended for six months and King granted Harder a restricted license that will let her drive to work and other approved destinations.

Charges of having an expired registration, driving without insurance, and not wearing a seatbelt were dropped.

According to a state police account released in January, Harder was heading north on U.S. 11 near Draper when she crossed the center line in her 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander and ran head-on into East's southbound 2014 Ford Focus. The initial state police statement said that distraction was considered a factor in the wreck.

The state police account, however, was called into question as the case against Harder moved forward.

Speaking after Harder's conviction, Dan East, Garnie East's grandson, said that prosecutors told his family the trooper claimed Harder told him she was talking on the phone when she crossed the center line. But a police recording of Lowe's interactions with Harder did not verify Lowe's account, East said.

And because the trooper's account was submitted to justify a search warrant for Harder's phone, whatever evidence could be collected from the phone or from phone records also was jeopardized, East said.

State police issued a statement Tuesday evening saying there had been a perjury investigation targeting Lowe, who was hired by the state police in 2019 and assigned to the Dublin Field Office in 2021. The investigation of the trooper began in March and its findings have been given to special prosecutor Roy Evans, Smyth County's commonwealth's attorney, state police said.

The state police statement about Lowe did not give any details of what prompted the perjury allegation. Lowe has been on administrative leave since the investigation of him began, state police said.

Griffith's statement, also issued Tuesday evening, said that his decision to dismiss an array of traffic charges came after state police notified him that Lowe was being investigated.

Griffith credited state police with notifying him about Lowe, saying the decision "reflects the values the numerous troopers we work with every day possess."

He wrote that Garnie East's family was consulted before the plea agreement was offered to Harder, and noted that the six-month license suspension was the longest allowed for a reckless driving conviction.

Dan East said that prosecutors told his family that the case against Harder was "going to be basically a slap on the hand thing" due to the trooper's actions, with no jail time imposed.

It could not be immediately determined Tuesday if cases Lowe investigated were pending in other courts besides Pulaski County’s.