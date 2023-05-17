Police have charged a Salem man in connection with a shooting that injured a person outside a northwest Roanoke convenience store last week.

Jaliyl S. Clinton, 33, faces two felony charges — malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police confirmed Wednesday.

According to a search warrant certified in Roanoke Circuit Court Tuesday, police arrested Clinton the day of the shooting, May 12.

That day, police went to the 1900 block of 10th Street Northwest "for a male receiving a gunshot wound to the head," an affidavit reads. The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injures that were not life-threatening.

He has not been publicly identified by police.

Police reviewed surveillance video, which "showed a white Mercury SUV [...] park beside another vehicle in which the victim was sitting," the affidavit continues. "The white SUV began to exit and fired from inside the vehicle, toward the victim, striking him."

Officers found the SUV in the 4500 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest at a hotel "shortly after the incident."

"Video from the hotel showed a Black male exit the vehicle and enter room 117, carrying something into the room," the affidavit said.

After police surrounded the room, Clinton came out and "was detained with nothing on his person." A search of the room yielded a gun, ammunition and a "white substance." Police found "nothing" in the SUV.

Clinton has a criminal record in the Roanoke region that includes trespassing, petit larceny, grand larceny, public intoxication, ammunition possession, firearm possession, failure to appear and malicious wounding charges, according to court records.

He is being held at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center without bond.