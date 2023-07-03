Roanoke police are investigating two deaths that occurred on Monday.

At about 5 p.m., the city's 911 call center relayed reports about a deceased person in the 900 block of Brandon Avenue Southwest to police, according to a press release.

Officers went there and found two unresponsive individuals, a male and a female, inside a residence. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel pronounced both people dead.

Police said at about 8 p.m. that its homicide investigation was "in its early stages," and so "limited information" could be released.

If you know something about the incident, call 540-344-8500 to share what you know with police. You can also text police at 274637, beginning the message with "RoanokePD" to ensure it is properly sent. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

The homicides are the thirteenth and fourteenth reported by Roanoke police since Jan. 1. During the same time frame in 2022, ten homicides had been reported.