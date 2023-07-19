Roanoke police reported Wednesday the city's third nonfatal shooting with injuries in five days and 24th so far this year.

Police said in a press release that a juvenile was shot during the incident, which they believe occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Salem Turnpike Northwest.

Officers responded at about 5:45 a.m. to LewisGale Medical Center, where the juvenile with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening had been "self-transported," police said.

The investigation is ongoing. The juvenile is the ninth confirmed person under the age of 18 to be shot in the city since Jan. 1. One of those, 16-year-old Jacari Reynolds, died last month.

Interim Police Chief Jerry Stokes said said during the Gun Violence Prevention Commission's meeting Tuesday evening that two of those juvenile victims were caught in the crossfire between arguing adults.

One adult was "shooting at another," Stokes said, and two 12-year-olds were injured. The interim chief said that the ages of both gun violence victims and offenders is "spreading out," mostly affecting Black males as young as 11 and as old as 45.

Stokes said that while violent and property crime rates are generally trending down in the city, domestic violence incidents, including cases of strangulation, seem to be on the rise.

"It's a fairly limited number of firearms involved in domestic violence aggravated assaults," Stokes said. "A lot of that is strangulation. But it is interpersonal violence, and unfortunately sometimes domestic violence can escalate to a point of a gun coming into play."

Stokes also reported that in 2022, most of the gun violence cases the police department investigated were gang- or group-related. This year, most of the gunfire incidents involve two people who know each other.

"People were involved in gangs or groups, either the victim or the offender, and now we're just not seeing that. That's not so much the case," the interim chief said. "There's interpersonal violence, but there is not necessarily some association with a gang or a group."

"Rather than stranger-on-stranger gun violence, we're seeing people who know each other and have a beef with each other or have a domestic relationship issue," said Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, who also serves as the commission's chairman. "And instead of working through that, in a way that preserves life and doesn't cause harm, the go-to is to pick up a gun and shoot or kill somebody."

Jeffrey Powell, city general services director and lead of Star City Safe, the city administration's gun violence prevention initiative, said there are lots of programs running to keep juveniles safe and off the streets. One of them, a pop-up basketball tournament hosted at Horton Park, saw 40 youth participants.

Powell said the event was supported by the city's parks and recreation, police and sheriff's departments. It was organized by a youth mentor, William "Munch" Dungee, whose 26-year-old son William A. Dungee Jr. was fatally shot last year. Powell said the tournament was one of the first activities run through Star City Safe that began with a member of the community.

"If we have engagement opportunities, we want citizens to engage with us. We need feedback. We need information. We want to hear the community's concerns so that we can properly understand so that we can maneuver to address that," Stokes said. "If you see something, say something. We've got to have folks speak up for us."

If you know something about Wednesday morning's shooting, call 540-344-8500 to share what you know with police. You can send a text to 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly sent. Police say calls and text can remain anonymous.