The two males whose bodies were found early Friday morning at the McAfee Knob trailhead parking lot in Roanoke County died of gunshot wounds, one of which was apparently self-inflicted, county police said.

Officers and fire-EMS personnel responded to the parking lot on Catawba Valley Drive (Virginia 311) at about 6 a.m., county police said in a press release. There, they found "two deceased males" in the gravel.

Police added Friday afternoon that both males — one juvenile and one adult — had gunshot wounds, "one of them believed to be self-inflicted."

Police identified the adult as Lewis James Lambert Jr., 62, of Roanoke.

"Police are not looking for suspects and there is no danger to the public," police added.

Roanoke County Public Information Officer Amy Whittaker said Friday morning that a couple of hikers found the bodies as they were passing through the parking lot and called police.

"It's going to take a little while, of course, to determine what happened here," she added.

Whittaker confirmed that the bodies were found "in proximity" to each other.

The parking lot at Catawba Mountain's crest is a hub for Appalachian Trail day and long-distance hikers. Access to the trail remained open, although access to the parking area was limited while investigators were on scene.

"It looks to be a very beautiful weekend, so we do expect there will be hundreds of hikers," Whittaker said Friday morning. "Already, this morning, we've seen a lot of hikers coming through, passing through, heading to the trailhead, parking in the parking lot."

Chris Whitfield arrived at the parking lot from Morgantown, West Virginia around 10 a.m. He and two other men had plans to spend the three-day holiday weekend on the Appalachian Trail, hiking the Triple Crown loop, which includes the McAfee Knob, Dragon's Tooth and Tinker Cliffs, according to the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club's website.

"You definitely hate to see it. It's Memorial Day weekend. Everybody's out here trying to have a good time," he said. "I'm told that there's two bodies found, so that's really surprising and definitely not what you want to hear when you're about to start a fun day of hiking. But we drove four hours to get here. We're here now. And we're going to do it."

Whitfield's party struggled to find parking spots in the gravel lot.

"The parking is crowded," he said. "We have two cars here, and we've been here for the last 15 minutes looking for a parking spot for my truck."

Whittaker said the heavily traveled McAfee Knob trail and the protruding rocks of the 3,200-foot summit have been the scene of other recent "unfortunate accidents."

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center at (540) 562-3265.

Police have encouraged hikers to use the McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle, which operates from park-and-ride lot off of Interstate 81's exit 140.

Visit mcafeeshuttle.com for more information.