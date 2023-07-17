PULASKI — A Pulaski County couple whose bodies were pulled from the New River in January were shot to death while seeking to borrow $30,000 for a teenage child’s legal defense against drug charges – and after threatening the proposed lender, an attorney said Monday.

Mark David Weiss, 53, of Pulaski, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and an assortment of other offenses tied to the slayings of Johnny Raymond Thomas 52, of Pulaski, and his girlfriend Jamie Leigh Frazier, 25, of Dublin. Three other people also were arrested on charges of helping Weiss put Frazier and Thomas’ bodies in the New River or otherwise attempt to conceal the deaths, which authorities said occurred in December, a month before the remains were located.

In four back-to-back preliminary hearings in Pulaski County General District Court, most of the charges were sent on to a grand jury that is to consider the case in October and decide if Weiss and the others should be tried in the county’s Circuit Court.

Testimony at Weiss’ hearing, including from two of his co-defendants, gave the first public accounts of how Thomas and Frazier may have died. A key factor in the case also became apparent: The others charged in the case – Terrance Wayne Edwards, 58; his daughter Ashley Nicole Edwards, 37; and Ashley Edwards’ cousin Nolan Michael Neil, 19; all of Draper – told Judge Jerry Mabe that they had accepted plea agreements that would reduce their charges to misdemeanors and guarantee suspended jail sentences if they testified against Weiss.

On Monday, Ashley Edwards and Neil said that in December 2022, they were living in Edwards’ home in Draper with Weiss and with Ashley Edwards’ teenage son. Edwards said that on Dec. 14, after she finished a long shift at work, Weiss told her not to come home but to go instead to her parents’ home, also in Draper. She said that she found her son and Neil already at her parents. Soon Weiss arrived, said he needed Neil’s help, and took him away, Edwards said.

Ashley Edwards said that she had a security camera system that allowed her to watch live footage on her phone, though it would not save recordings. She said that she looked three times that evening.

The first time, Edwards said, she saw Weiss on her back porch with Thomas and Frazier. They looked like they were smoking methamphetamine, Edwards said.

The second time Edwards looked, she said, she saw Weiss standing in the yard a few feet from the porch and firing a handgun twice toward someone on the porch. She said that she could not see who he was shooting at.

The third look, Edwards said, showed Weiss and Neil carrying Thomas’ body away from the porch and toward Weiss’ truck.

Edwards said that she did not call the sheriff’s office but eventually went home and helped clean blood from the back porch.

Neil testified that when Weiss took him back to Ashley Edwards’ home, he found Frazier and Thomas lying dead on the porch. Neil said he tried to clean the back porch, then helped carry Thomas to Weiss’ truck. After riding with Weiss to the New River, he said he helped Weiss put Thomas’ body in the water.

Neil said that Weiss moved Frazier’s body alone and put her in the water as well.

Neil said that after awhile, Ashley Edwards and her father arrived at the house. Weiss and Terrance Edwards got in Terrance Edwards’ truck and told Neil to drive Thomas’ truck, Neil said. Neil said they drove a ways, perhaps to Snowville, then parked Thomas’ truck on the side of the road. Terrance Edwards put gas on the seats and set the truck on fire, Neil said.

Neil said that he rode with the other men back to Ashley Edwards’ home, put his clothes in a bag, and took a bath. He said that the clothes were burned by Weiss and that he thought a rug on the back porch was burned as well.

Frazier and Thomas were “riddled” with bullets, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes said. Both had been shot multiple times in the back and sides, but died from head wounds – Frazier from a gunshot just behind her ear and Thomas from a gunshot to his mouth, Epes said.

In cross examination, Weiss’ attorney, Robert Canard of Christiansburg, highlighted what he said was Thomas’ hope to borrow $30,000 from Weiss to pay attorneys to defend Thomas’ son, who faces an array of drug distribution and weapons charges.

Raymond Neal Thomas, 18, is being defended by attorneys Bev Davis of Radford and Tony Anderson of Roanoke, according to court records. Reached after Monday’s hearings, Davis said that he could not comment because the younger Thomas’ case still is pending.

Canard asked several witnesses about Thomas saying that if Weiss would not lend him the money, he would shoot Weiss in the face. Investigator Todd Hayes of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said that Thomas’ sister had recounted remarks along those lines that Thomas had made.

Ashley Edwards said that Weiss told her that when he was on the porch with Thomas and Frazier, one of them had shot a gun at him and that he’d been grazed by a bullet before shooting back and killing them. Weiss never showed her the graze wound, she said.

Mabe said he was struck by Neil’s testimony about first seeing the bodies and what Weiss told him: “We’ve got to do something about this.” What they did, the judge said, was not to call for help for the shot people or to notify authorities, but to clean and conceal.

Besides the two counts of murder, Weiss is charged with two counts of using a gun to commit a felony, being a non-violent felon in possession of a gun, and two counts of concealing a body. Charges of arson and destroying evidence were dismissed Monday.

Ashley and Terrance Edwards are each charged with two counts of being an accessory after the fact to homicide, and with destroying evidence. Neil faces the same charges, and also two counts of concealing a body, and arson.