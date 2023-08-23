A lawsuit filed this week alleges Pulaski County School Board member Penny Golden made false and defamatory social media remarks about candidate Gina Paine’s past.

Golden and Paine are running against each other in the county’s Ingles District in the November election.

The suit, filed in Pulaski County General District Court, states Golden on or about Aug. 8 sent a message via Facebook. The suit includes a screenshot of the message, which says Golden and some other groups — including county leaders — received a copy of Paine’s criminal history.

“And I have a feeling that the Republican Party doesn’t know about it,” reads the alleged Golden message, addressed to “Mickey,” according to the suit. “Ms. Paine is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history. Although it was several years ago, I still think it is relevant to character and before you vote to endorse her, you should have all the information.”

The message opens by saying that a call had been received about an upcoming Republican Party meeting that included an agenda item concerning the endorsement of school board candidates.

The person the message was sent to responded that they no longer had a leadership role in the county GOP. The person continued by writing “I would suggest if you have concerns about any candidate,” but the remainder of the message was cut off in the screenshot.

Paine is a conservative — but school board candidates run without official party designations.

An online search of general district and circuit court records in Montgomery and Pulaski counties and Radford didn’t show any criminal charges for Paine.

Paine and her attorney Chris Tuck said she is not a convicted felon and doesn’t have an extensive criminal history.

Paine has suffered embarrassment, humiliation and mental suffering due to the false statements and she is seeking a judgment in the amount of $12,500 in compensatory damages and $12,500 in punitive damages, according to the suit.

“If you’re running for public office, there are certain things you can’t say about people,” Tuck said. “You can’t state someone’s a convicted felon … or defame their character. It’s sad Ms. Golden has decided to make this kind of thing up and spread it.”

When asked about the situation, Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet forwarded an email to The Roanoke Times that came from an account using a private and encrypted service.

The email makes a number of claims about Paine and echoes the comments Golden is being sued over. The email alleges Paine had multiple drug charges that led to prison stay.

“We also have unconfirmed information of multiple other charges including prostitution and child custody issues stemming from charges in West Virginia and Virginia,” the email reads.

Paine said she does have a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge that she pleaded guilty to in West Virginia in 2002. But that’s the only criminal charge she’s ever had and her record does not reflect what Golden has claimed, Tuck said.

Paine addressed her misdemeanor charge from just over two decades ago.

“I’m not proud of that period in my life. I’ve been sober for nearly 13 years,” she said, adding that she has since that time worked to help others in the recovery community.

Paine said her reputation is tarnished by Golden’s comments.

Paine said she’s already heard “whispers in the community” about the claims and wants to put a stop to the spreading of the false rumors. She said she’s also addressing the issue because she has concerns it could significantly affect her son, who’s a senior at Pulaski County High School.

“I feel it’s disheartening and sad that a member of the Pulaski County School Board would act so dishonestly and maliciously in an attempt to move forward her own agenda,” Paine said.

Golden didn’t return multiple requests for comment Wednesday.