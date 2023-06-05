A woman who removed a child from her foster family's care, then later brought the same girl and another juvenile to Pulaski County — where a man is accused of sexually abusing them — was sentenced Monday to 12 months in jail.

Melissa Dawn Trainer, 47, of Pulaski was in court for a second set of charges stemming from the incidents. At a hearing in Pulaski County General District Court, she was found guilty of making a false statement to a law enforcement officer.

Monday's conviction and sentence came almost a month after Trainer was found guilty in the county's Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of two counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors and was also sentenced to serve 12 months.

Defense attorney Robert Canard of Christiansburg noted that it was unusual for someone like Trainer, with no prior convictions, to receive the maximum penalty after being found guilty of a misdemeanor. But Judge Erin DeHart said the punishment was warranted.

According to testimony from county sheriff's office Investigator Rose Ellis, on Oct. 13 Trainer gave a ride to a girl after Pulaski County High School dismissed and kept her overnight. The girl was supposed to be with a foster family, Ellis said.

Ellis said that she had known Trainer from prior investigations. After the girl was reported missing, Ellis said, she called Trainer and asked if Trainer knew the girl's whereabouts. Trainer said no. The next day, Ellis said, Trainer admitted that the girl was with her and that she had taken her from the school.

Similarly, on March 20, Trainer picked up the same girl and another juvenile in Franklin County and brought them to Pulaski County. Ellis said that she again contacted Trainer, who initially denied transporting the minors, but did tell the investigator that they were at a house on Thaxton Road, in the company of Thomas Anthony Morris.

Morris has been charged with rape, sexual penetration, abduction and indecent acts with a child, with a grand jury scheduled to consider next month if he should be tried in the county's circuit court.

On Monday, Trainer initially faced three obstruction of justice charges but Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Dina Branco asked DeHart to drop one of the counts, and amended the other two to making false statements to an officer.

Canard argued that Trainer's denials were made to avoid implicating herself, and that she essentially had a right to "lie all day long" in those circumstances. He asked DeHart to dismiss both false statement charges.

After some discussion about Ellis' investigation and questioning of Trainer, DeHart said that she agreed with Canard's point about the second incident.

Trainer told Ellis where the girls were — which was the relevant point — and her initial denial of bringing them from Franklin County was inconsequential to locating the juveniles, the judge said, then dismissed one of the false statement charges.

But in the first incident, when Trainer denied that she knew the missing juvenile's location and kept the girl away from her foster family, was a consequence DeHart called "quite serious." That action went directly against what a court had decided was the child's best interest, the judge said.