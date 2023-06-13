A Radford woman whose former boyfriend was convicted this year of slaying her 2-year-old daughter has herself been charged with multiple counts of homicide and manslaughter — also related to the child's death.

Amanda Brittani Mitchell, 33, faces two counts of felony homicide and one count of involuntary manslaughter, all tied to the 2020 death of Harper Mitchell. Amanda Mitchell is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

In March, a Radford jury found Amanda Mitchell's former boyfriend, Andrew Jonathan Byrd, 36, guilty of aggravated murder for Harper's death. Byrd also was found guilty of possessing methamphetamine, preventing Mitchell from calling for help for her daughter, aggravated malicious wounding, abduction, assault and battery, and child abuse or neglect that results in an injury. The charges included attacks on Mitchell, as well as her child.

Byrd is scheduled to return to Radford Circuit Court on Aug. 21 for sentencing. The aggravated murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence. He still faces child abuse charges connected to Mitchell‘s other children.

Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak said Tuesday that the new charges against Mitchell should not affect Byrd's convictions or upcoming sentencing.

Rehak declined to comment on the new charges. The accusation is that Mitchell, as well as Byrd, contributed to the toddler's death.

The multiple murder and manslaughter charges against Mitchell are for the death of her daughter, and a jury or judge will have to determine which — if any — best fits the circumstances.

Felony homicide is an accusation that an unlawful killing occurred during, or resulted from, the commission of another felony. Mitchell already faces three counts of child abuse, three counts of cruelty to a child, and one count of drug possession, all felonies. Pleas on the abuse, cruelty and drug charges presently are scheduled for Sept. 18.

Involuntary manslaughter is an accusation that someone accidentally caused a death. The Radford indictment accuses Mitchell of a "carelessness so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life that resulted in the death of H.M."

No hearing dates have yet been set for the homicide and manslaughter charges.

At Byrd's trial, Harper's death was described as resulting from a beating so severe that a medical examiner likened the injuries to those seen after vehicle crashes.

Rehak argued that Harper was harmed sometime during the afternoon or evening of April 16, 2020, while Mitchell was at work and Harper and the other children were in Byrd's care. The prosecution's theory based partly on Mitchell's statements about the change in her daughter's condition from when she went to work to when Byrd and the children picked her up that night.

At the trial, Byrd's attorneys highlighted inconsistencies in Mitchell's statements to police and noted that no one reported seeing Byrd hit Harper. In recorded interrogations, Byrd denied harming Harper but was less definite about his treatment of Mitchell, saying that if his girlfriend was bruised, he must have done it, and that he had not struck her with a closed fist.

Byrd did not testify at his trial but in the recordings, said that Mitchell was setting him up for the death of Harper, which occurred in a hospital on April 19, 2020. Byrd gave investigators a series of different accounts for how Harper might have been injured, including falls and perhaps accidentally ingesting some of his methamphetamine.

The medical examiner said the injuries were inconsistent with Byrd's statements.

In another recording that was played repeatedly at the trial, Byrd screamed "I done it" and "I killed her" as jail officers dragged him from his cell for a court appearance.

Mitchell testified on the second day of Byrd's four-day trial, then watched much of the remainder from the spectator benches.