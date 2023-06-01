Radford Police Chief Jeff Dodson announced Thursday he will leave the job next month.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the brave men and women of the Radford City Police Department. The men and women of this agency are doing amazing work each day," Dodson said in a news release.

Dodson was a city police patrol officer and lieutenant before becoming chief in January 2020. He previously worked in law enforcement for police agencies in central Virginia.

The Radford Police Department, which has 42 sworn officers, has experienced a run of recent problems involving its force.

In 2021, Robert Andrew Wilburn, a veteran detective who had retired two years earlier, was accused of having mishandled cash that was forfeited in criminal cases. He pleaded guilty in 2021 to a misdemeanor charge of malfeasance.

In 2022, Capt. Chris Caldwell, one of the department’s top leaders, resigned after state police notified the department it was investigating Caldwell’s electronic communications with a teenage boy. Caldwell was arrested in December on a felony charge of using a phone, computer or other device to sexually solicit a minor.

That charge was dropped and Caldwell entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor charge of attempted consensual sex with a minor, age 15 or older. Caldwell was convicted of the lesser charge, was put on supervised probation for a year, and was given a suspended jail sentence.

As the case against Caldwell moved through the courts, School Resource Officer Mark Wright Mills was charged with assault and battery against a family member and with preventing a 911 call, both misdemeanors and both stemming from a January incident. Mills was put on paid administrative leave and is scheduled to resolve the charges at a May 23 hearing.

Officer John Fuhrman became the fourth officer to face charges when a Wytheville man took out a warrant against him for assault and battery. A Wytheville police report said that Fuhrman had an altercation in a restaurant that began verbally and turned physical.

Dodson said that the entire force was disappointed by the actions of a few officers. “It is heartbreaking to see your fellow officer tarnish their badge and breach the public’s trust,” he wrote.

But Dodson said that the charges are not representative of a department.

“When something bad happens, it doesn’t necessarily indicate something systemic,” Radford Mayor David Horton said last month, voicing what he said was city council’s full confidence in Dodson.

"Chief Dodson is an outstanding public servant and will be sorely missed," Horton said in Thursday's news release.

That announcement also said that Dodson "has accepted a job opportunity which will allow more time with his family moving forward."

Dodson’s resignation will be effective July 14.

This breaking news item will be updated.