“The greenways are not high crime areas,” said Frank Maguire, the commission’s greenway coordinator. “We don’t need to be going to surveillance cameras. The money for it, to pay somebody to watch all those tapes, it just doesn’t make sense.”

An elderly woman was physically assaulted Sunday, July 3, on a portion of the Lick Run Greenway in the northwest quadrant of the city. The Roanoke Police Department told news media and the public about the incident four days later.

Requests Saturday for additional information from city first responders about the victim of the assault were denied. Mayor Sherman Lea also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We know that when incidents like this happen, it’s suddenly a negative light on the work that we do,” Maguire said. “If you don’t feel safe, see if you can go with somebody. There are there are multiple social groups that go on the greenways, whether they be runs, whether they be rides, whether they be walks.”

Police said Thursday that they planned to deploy patrol officers, plus members of its bike team, along city greenways. But Maguire said Roanoke’s greenways are generally safe spaces for residents, noting that in the last five years only seven incident reports filed by Roanoke police list a city greenway as the location of a crime.

“One of the incidents was there was a body found on Tinker Creek Greenway, but no reference to the crime having occurred or even the death having occurred on the greenway,” Maguire said. “I came here in 2021. In the time that I’ve been here, I’m unaware of any direct report of a crime on the greenway.”

In June 2022, the city police department presented a greenway statistics report to the commission upon its request. The report includes call for service and incident data related to the Tinker Creek Greenway, the eastern half of the Roanoke River Greenway and the Garden City Greenway from January 2017 through May 2022.

In that five-year time frame, police identified about 200 incidents and associated police reports and about 1,800 calls for service with locations in those greenway buffer zones. Maguire said calls for service in the zones amounted to only half of one percent of all calls received in the city.

The 2022 report notes that the collected data is pulled from “manually drawn” 50-foot buffers along the greenway’s corridors, and so some of the figures include “crime incidents and calls for service that otherwise may not have geocoded precisely on the greenway.”

The commission oversees greenways in Roanoke, Roanoke County, Botetourt County, Salem and Vinton. The Lick Run Greenway was constructed in phases between and 1999 and 2006, according to the commission’s 2018 10-year plan. It’s about 4 miles long and runs from downtown Roanoke to the Valley View Mall. Maguire said it serves as a “relief valve” for northwest neighborhoods.

“Lick Run is an important greenway for this community because it does connect the people to nature, to downtown, to businesses without having to get into the car, they can get out and meet with family,” Maguire said. “It plays a critical role.”